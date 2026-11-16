Florida Panthers Name Tom Fitzgerald Senior Advisor to the General Manager

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today the hiring of Tom Fitzgerald as Senior Advisor to the General Manager.

“Tom has been part of the Panthers story since its inception, and it is a tremendous honor to welcome back an alumnus of his stature to South Florida,” said Zito. “His wealth of experience as an accomplished player and executive in this league will strengthen our hockey operations leadership, and I look forward to working with him.”

Fitzgerald joins the Panthers after spending 11 seasons with the New Jersey Devils organization, where he rose to the title of president, hockey operations/general manager. He served as the club’s general manager from January 2020 to April 2026, previously holding the role of assistant general manager/general manager of the Devils American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Binghamton Devils, from 2015-16 to 2019-20. He also spent eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins, serving as director of player development (2007-08 to 2008-09) and assistant general manager (2009-10 to 2014-15), helping the Penguins capture the Stanley Cup in 2008-09.

“I'm grateful to the Viola family and Bill Zito for the opportunity to work within an organization that has set the standard for success in the NHL and across professional sports,” said Fitzgerald. “Following the whirlwind of working nonstop since I retired as a player, I wanted to take time to recharge and reflect. I identified Florida as the right fit for me to learn and grow, and as an alumnus, it has been great to see the Panthers blossom into the championship franchise they are today.”

The Billerica, Mass., native had a decorated NHL playing career, appearing in 1,097 regular season games between the New York Islanders (1988-89 to 1992-93), Florida Panthers (1993-94 to 1997-98), Colorado Avalanche (1997-98), Nashville Predators (1998-99 to 2001-02), Chicago Blackhawks (2001-02), Toronto Maple Leafs (2002-03 to 2003-04) and Boston Bruins (2005-06).

An original Panther, Fitzgerald spent parts of five seasons in South Florida logging 121 points (54-67-121) over 353 regular season games and eight points (4-4-8) over 22 postseason games during the Panthers run to the 1996 Stanley Cup Final, including the game-winning goal in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final against Pittsburgh.

On the international stage, Fitzgerald served as assistant general manager for Team USA at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off and the 2026 Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina, where the U.S. won gold.

Fitzgerald’s son Casey is currently a defenseman for Florida’s AHL affiliate, the Charlotte Checkers.

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