SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that, in partnership with Baptist Health Cancer Care, the club will host its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Saturday, Nov. 21 when the Panthers host the Buffalo Sabres at 6 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

All fans in attendance during the Hockey Fights Cancer game will receive purple thunder sticks courtesy of Baptist Health Cancer Care. Fans are also invited to fill out 'I Fight For' cards inside main doors at Amerant Bank Arena.

“At Baptist Health Cancer Care, we believe the fight against cancer extends far beyond the walls of our hospitals and treatment centers”, said Dr. Leonard Kalman, oncologist and Interim System Chief Executive, Baptist Health Cancer Care. “We are proud to partner with the Florida Panthers for Hockey Fights Cancer Night, bringing our community together to raise awareness, honor those impacted by cancer, and recognize the strength and resilience of patients, survivors, families and caregivers. Through this partnership, we hope to reinforce an important message: no one should have to face cancer alone, and we remain committed to supporting our community every step of the way."

The Panthers will have special Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys that will be available for auction beginning Nov. 20, through the Florida Panthers Foundation at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com. Additionally, Hockey Fights Cancer mystery signed pucks will also be available for purchase at the Foundation table inside Amerant Bank Arena on Nov. 21 and online at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

Fans can also purchase from the exclusive Hockey Fights Cancer merchandise collection in Pantherland and on FLATeamShop.com including jerseys, hats and more.

The Panthers Foundation will present Baptist Health Cancer Care with a $50,000 donation to support cancer research and awareness, and fans are invited to support with their own monetary donations at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com.

Physicians and patients of Baptist Health Cancer Care will also be recognized on-ice during pregame.

The Panthers will host their seventh-annual Stache Dash 5K presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care the morning of Nov. 21 to support men’s cancer research and prevention. Fans can still sign up to participate by visiting PanthersFoundation.org.

Tickets for Hockey Fights Cancer are still available by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

About Baptist Health Cancer Care

Baptist Health Cancer Care is the largest cancer program in South Florida, providing local, out-of-state and international patients with the most advanced cancer care. With locations from the Florida Keys to the Palm Beaches, the program provides cancer patients access to a full array of innovative clinical trials, physicians dedicated to bringing discovery to the bedside, access to personalized cancer treatments and comprehensive patient support services -- all delivered with unparalleled compassion. Baptist Health Cancer Care includes its state-of-the-art premier institutes, Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute and Lynn Cancer Institute, with renowned subspecialized surgical oncologists, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists, and highly advanced technologies available to treat every common and rare cancer.

Baptist Health Cancer Care is part of Baptist Health, based in South Florida, providing care through a network of 12 hospitals as well as more than 150 outpatient facilities and physician practices, welcoming more than 1.5 million patients from around the world each year. Baptist Health Cancer Care is also Florida’s only member of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Alliance, an alliance based on common standards of care and many shared clinical trials.

To learn more about Baptist Health Cancer Care, visit Baptisthealth.net/cancercare