SUNRISE, Fla. – It’s even raining hats in South Florida.

Led by another hat trick from Sam Bennett, the Florida Panthers clawed their way to a 4-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres in a key inter-division game at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

With the win, the Panthers now sit at 13-8-3.

“Sometimes you feel like you have a little extra jump in your step, and I thought our whole line was feeling really good tonight,” said Bennett, who also recorded the primary assist on the game-winning goal late in the third period. “We were moving. It was fun to play with them (my linemates). Lots of speed and direct plays. Yeah, I think we found some chemistry there.”

Jumpstarting his big night, Bennett broke the ice for the Panthers in the first period when he beat a defender with a toe drag before burying a wicked snipe to make it 1-0 at 3:00.

Answering for Buffalo, Jiri Kulich beat Jacob Markstrom, who’d denied the Sabres in a another 1-on-1 battle earlier in the opening frame, on a breakaway to make it 1-1 at 9:56.

“He's making some huge saves,” defenseman Radko Gudas said of Markstrom.

In the second period, the Sabres took the lead when – following a long shift of sustained pressure in the offense zone – Jack Quinn sniped a shot from the slot to make it 2-1 at 5:10.

But just 18 seconds later, Bennett scored again to get the game to 2-2 at 5:28.

Capping off his second hat trick of the season, Bennett – just as 4-on-4 play had expired and the Sabres were on the power play -- put the Panthers up 3-2 early in the third period when he took a pass from Seth Jones and beat Alex Lyon for a shorthanded goal just 48 seconds into the final frame.

Matching a franchise record, the Panthers are already up to six hat tricks this season.

“It definitely makes it fun,” Bennett said. “I mean, obviously, hat tricks aren't the goal. The goal is to get wins, but obviously it feels good that a bunch of different guys have got them.”

Showing off his all-word wrist shot, Tage Thompson, who entered tonight’s game as Buffalo’s top scorer with 14 goals, went top-shelf off the rush to make it 3-3 at 8:49.

After filling up the back of the net, Bennett added a key assist to his resume when he maneuvered his way around the offensive zone before firing a shot on net that bounce off a body in front and right onto the stick of Sandis Vilmanis for a goal that put the Panthers up 4-3 at 16:42.

At 5-on-5, the Panthers led 10-0 in scoring chances when Bennett’s line -- which also featured Vilmanis and Eetu Luostarinen -- was deployed.

“Their whole line was strong, and I moved them up to play against the other team's best line, and they did a great job of that and still scored all our goals for us tonight,” head coach Paul Mauricce said. “They were just moving. They were strong, they were physical and they made plays. I thought those three guys and Jacob Markstrom were outstanding for us.”

Shutting it down in the third period, the Panthers surrendered only four shots on goal.

“I thought we locked in there at the end,” Gudas said. “Obviously, we don't like them coming back on us. We take pride in our defense, but I thought the guys played well.”

THEY SAID IT

“I haven't played many games with them, but any time you get a new line you try to find some chemistry early. I think that helps a lot. We were talking a lot. We were, you know, making little plays. It seemed like we found something there. I enjoy playing with them a lot.” – Sam Bennett on playing with Eetu Luostarinen and Sandis Vilmanis

“All powerful strong men, and they skate so they can put pressure on defense. And when they get ahold of it in the offensive zone, they move. That makes them difficult to defend against.” – Paul Maurice on Sam Bennett’s line

“He was dangling guys, too. It was fun to see him have success like that. I've seen it before, but it’s obviously always fun to see it live. You know, I think he cracked a smile today, too.” – Radko Gudas on Sam Bennett’s hat trick

CATS STATS

- The Panthers are now 5-0-0 when scoring first at home this season.

- Sandis Vilmanis has reached a new career high with his fourth goal of the season.

- Sam Bennett’s four hat tricks are tied for the third most in Panthers history.

- The Panthers led 8-1 in scoring chances at 5-on-5 in the third period.

- Seth Jones recorded his sixth multi-point game of the season.

- The Panthers led 39-25 in hits.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Another massive division game is on deck.

After taking a few days to recharge, the Panthers will return to the rink to host the Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.