SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers will have some extra jump when they host the Edmonton Oilers for a Stanley Cup Final rematch at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

Winning back-to-back Cups, the Panthers beat the Oilers in 2024 and 2025 to claim Lord Stanley.

“If it was a team we were playing against tonight that we didn't really have a history with, you'd be concerned about the edge,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s seven [games] in eleven [days]. We've done three time zones, four sets of back-to-backs and fifteen road games in the first six weeks. You got a gas problem? I'm not concerned about the gas.”

Earning three out of four points on their road back-to-back this past weekend, the Panthers enter tonight’s game sitting at 12-7-3 and just one point out of first place in the Atlantic Division.

Finding their footing, they’ve posted a 6-3-1 record in their last 10 games.

“Just our intensity and our compete,” forward Brady Tkachuk said when asked about the keys to success during that steady stretch. “We’re focusing on the little details in our game that make us successful and doing that shift in and shift out. I just think we're getting better and better with that.”

Sitting atop both the Pacific Division and the NHL, the Oilers have won each of their last five games to improve to 16-3-3, including posting a stellar 9-0-1 record away from home.

Getting it done at both ends of the ice, the Oilers have held opponents to two-or-fewer goals in each game during their winning streak, including a 5-2 win at Philadelphia on Sunday.

In terms of tests, there’s none greater in the NHL right now.

“It’s a really big one,” Brady Tkachuk said. “Of course, there’s a lot of history between both teams over the last couple of years. It’s a really important game for both sides, and they’ve been off to an outstanding start. It’s going to be a tough challenge, but something that we're really excited about.”

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

HOME COOKING: After amassing an NHL-leading 15 games on the road, the Panthers will now settle in for a stretch of four of five games in Sunrise. In seven games at home, they’ve gone 5-2-0 while leading 30-23 in goals. Carter Verhaeghe leads the team in scoring at home with 11 points (4G, 7A). Spreading out the offense, twelve different Panthers have scored at least one goal over the team’s seven games at Amerant Bank Arena this season.

TKA-STREAKING: Matthew Tkachuk enters tonight’s matchup looking to push his point streak to nine games. Dating back to Nov. 2, he’s registered 10 points (1G, 9A) during that torrid stretch. Off to one of the best starts of his career, Tkachuk currently leads Florida and ranks tied for fifth in the NHL with 30 points (5G, 25A) in 22 games. In his career against the Oilers, he’s tallied 28 points (11G, 17A) in 34 head-to-head battles in the regular season.

LUNDELL IS SWELL: Anton Lundell is on a roll. Over the last four games, the Panthers young Finn is tied with Sam Reinhart for the most goals (3) and points (5) on the team. In that span, the Panthers have led 52-39 in shot attempts when he’s been deployed, while also boasting a strong 58.46 expected goals for percentage, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

ON THE MARK: Jacob Markstrom will return to the crease for the Panthers after backing up Akira Schmid the last time out. Back for his second tour of duty with the Panthers, the veteran goaltender has gone 6-3-1 with a .906 save percentage this season. A brick wall during his last two starts, he’s posted a 2-0-0 while stopping 62 of 64 shots in that span.

FIVE KEY STATS

The Panthers are 5-1-0 in their last six regular-season meetings with Edmonton. Anton Lundell has recorded 11 points (5-6-11) in nine career games vs. the Oilers. Matthew Tkachuk has earned a point in 19 of 22 games this season. Sam Reinhart is riding a four-game point streak in which he’s scored three goals. Seth Jones is four points away from his 500th NHL point.

THEY SAID IT

“His point production has been critical for us, but the quality of his game is better than it's ever been. He's in better shape, but he couldn't have been right? He broke his collarbone after the year we went to the first Final, so he rehabbed that, and then he had his abductor issue for two years and missed the first half of last season. So, this past summer was the very first summer he's ever been able to train instead of rehab and it's noticeable. He's faster.” – Paul Maurice on Matthew Tkachuk’s red-hot start to the season

“It’s very impressive. He gets better and better every single year. He just keeps evolving. He’s the best player in the world, so you’ve got to be ready to go. Whenever he's on the ice, you have to be extra aware and make sure you're always prepared as possible against a guy like that.” – Brady Tkachuk on facing off against Connor McDavid

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- There’s no one hotter in the NHL right now than Connor McDavid. Increasing his league-leading point total to 53, the three-time Hart Trophy winner enters tonight’s tilt looking to extend a 22-game point streak – the longest such run of his career. Always tough to shut down completely, he has a point in 15 of 17 career regular-season games against Florida.

- Always the biggest beneficiary of McDavid’s brilliance, Leon Draisaitl, the other half of Edmonton’s two-headed monster on offense, ranks second in the NHL with. 41 points, including netting a league-best 20 goals. In 19 career regular-season games against the Panthers, he’s scored eight goals.

- You don’t want to get into penalty trouble against the Oilers. Entering tonight’s matchup, Edmonton ranks second in the NHL with a 34.2% success rate on the power play. Running point on the top unit, Evan Bouchard has racked up 13 power-play points, which places him behind only Florida’s Seth Jones (14) for the most by a defenseman in the NHL this season.

- Devon Levi is expected to get the nod in net for the Oilers. Originally taken by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft, the young goaltender was initially dealt to the Buffalo Sabres as a key part of the trade that brought Sam Reinhart to Florida. Still only 24 years old, Levi is off to the best start of his career, going 9-1-0 with a .906 save percentage.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Anton Lundell – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Reinhart – Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Sandis Vilmanis

Boko Imama – Cole Schwindt – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis – Dmitry Kulikov

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

TEAM STATS