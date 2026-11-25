SUNRISE, Fla. – Is it raining again or are those tears of joy?

After getting through the first quarter of the season with two massive pieces missing from their lineup, the Florida Panthers will have both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand on the ice when they host the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday at Amerant Bank Arena.

Barkov, a three-time Selke Trophy winner who captained the Panthers to back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2024 and 2025, missed all of 2025-26 with a knee injury and was knocked out of the lineup again just two games into this season with a lower-body injury on Oct. 1.

Missing the second half of last season due to an undisclosed injury, Marchand, who underwent surgery in August, has been sidelined since Oct. 6 with a lower-body injury.

Tonight will mark Barkov’s first game in Sunrise since the Stanley Cup Final in 2025.

“It’s the excitement of the unknown,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “We have no idea what we look like with both of these guys in our lineup. The core guys haven’t played together since June of 2025. There is that excitement. In some ways, it feels like the season starts today. It’s two guys that’ll make you better, for sure, over the long haul.”

Doing well despite missing two future Hall of Famers, the Panthers enter tonight’s matchup sitting at 13-8-3 and looking to build off a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Across the ice, the Senators currently sit atop the Atlantic Division at 16-6-3 and topped the Calgary Flames by a score of 2-1 in their final game prior to hitting the road on Monday.

In their previous meeting on Oct. 21, the Senators beat the Panthers 5-1 in Ottawa.

Of course, Barkov and Marchand didn’t suit up in that game.

“They're really good team and it's going to be a tough matchup,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “They beat us last time. It was an emotional game, so expect more of that tonight.”

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

CAP’S BACK: The Panthers will look to the “C” tonight against the Senators. Playing his first game since Oct. 1, Aleksander Barkov currently stands as Florida’s all-time leader in goals (286), assists (496) and points (782). After missing all of last season with a knee injury, he looked no worse for wear while leading Finland to gold at the IIHF World Championship in May, a tournament in which he produced 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 10 games. In his career against Ottawa, the two-way superstar has registered 32 points (13G, 19A) in 36 games.

MARCHY MADNESS: The bench will be a bit louder with Brad Marchand’s return. A Stanley Cup champion with both Boston and Florida, the veteran forward has logged 1,035 points (452G, 583A) in 1,154 career NHL games. In his return to action, he’ll be deployed on the third line alongside Eetu Luostarinen and Sam Bennett. In two games this season prior to his injury, Marchand looked as good as ever and lit the lamp in Anaheim on Oct. 4.

MONEY MARK: Jacob Markstrom will get the nod in net against the Senators. Owning a 7-4-1 record with a .894 save percentage this season, the veteran goaltender has gone 3-1-0 on top of a strong .910 save percentage over his last four starts. According to MoneyPuck.com, he’s saved 2.3 goals above expected so far this season.

THE SUN RISES: The Panthers have made the most out of their time at home this season. In nine games at Amerant Bank Arena, they’ve posted a 6-3-0 recording while scoring an average of four goals per game. Entering tonight’s matchup, four different Panthers have recorded double-digit points at home: Carter Verhaeghe (12), Sam Reinhart (11), Matthew Tkachuk (10) and Seth Jones (10).

FIVE KEY STATS

The Panthers are 5-0-0 when scoring first at home this season. Carter Verhaeghe leads Florida with 12 points (4G, 8A) at home. The Panthers have recorded six hat tricks this season. Seth Joens is two points away from his 500th NHL point. Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with six third-period goals.

THEY SAID IT

“Obviously two phenomenal players and definitely a big missing piece to our team for the last little bit. I'm just excited to watch those two play hockey and just have fun with them. I mean, they worked so hard off the ice.” – Carter Verhaeghe on Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand returning to the lineup

“They've been playing great. I mean huge points are on the line here, so we’ve got to come ready. I think we didn't love our game when we played in Ottawa, so I think everyone's gonna want this one back.” – Gustav Forsling on tonight’s rematch with the Senators

"When you don't see your team with your best player for 100 games, the expectation of what you're supposed to look like needs to change, and it has. We need to build that expectation back - how good are we?" – Paul Maurice on getting Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand back in the lineup

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- Andre Burakovsky, William Eklund, Hayden Hodgson and Warren Foegele are not expected to suit up against the Panthers due to injuries. Acquired by the Senators on June 23 in a trade with the San Jose Sharks, Eklund has been sidelined since Oct. 8.

- The Senators enter tonight’s tilt looking to extend their nine-game point streak (7-0-2). In that span, Ottawa leads 29-20 in goals. During that stretch, Tim Stutzle has produced a team-high 10 points (4G, 6A), while Shane Pinto has scored five goals.

- The backbone of Ottawa’s strong start, Linus Ullmark has posted a 12-1-0 record with a 1.44 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage this season. Just the second goaltender in franchise history to win 12 of 13 starts to begin a season, the veteran netminder has given up two or fewer goals in each of his last four appearances. At the time of this writing, the Senators have yet to announce which goalie they’ll run out against the Panthers.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Brady Tkachuk – Anton Lundell – Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Brad Marchand

Garnet Hathaway – Lars Eller – Sandis Vilmanis

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Radko Gudas

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

TEAM STATS