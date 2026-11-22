SUNRISE, Fla. – Paul Maurice arrived at the rink with one rule.

No foul language.

A new addition to this year’s “Pantherfest” celebration, the Florida Panthers head coach wore a mic to provide fans with insights during Sunday’s practice at Amerant Bank Arena.

“I didn’t want to yell at anyone today,” Maurice smiled. “Not with the fans there.”

With the stands packed with Territory Members, the Panthers, who’d just beaten the Buffalo Sabres on the same ice less than 24 hours earlier, put on a show as they ran through practice.

Despite the spectacle, it was still a day of work.

“That was an actual practice,” said Maurice, who also did a Q&A with Doug Plagens for the crowd later in the afternoon. “We don’t practice a lot after games just because our schedule is what it is, but that was real. We didn’t have any fluff in it.”

After practice, players met with fans and signed autographs.

“You see them around a lot,” defenseman Aaron Ekblad said of the familiar faces in the crowd. “Whether they’re on the glass during warmups or coming to individual signing we have in the summer, it’s beautiful what they do for us and the support they show us. Good or bad, they’re on our side. That’s a treat.”

Sitting at 13-8-3, the Panthers will return to action against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

For tickets to the big divisional showdown in Sunrise, click HERE.

MAINTENECE FOR MATTHEW

Matthew Tkachuk didn't take the ice on Sunday.

Absent from recent morning skates as well, the Panthers star forward is apparently dealing with a lingering injury that thankfully isn’t expected to affect his execution or availability.

Time and continued maintenance will do the trick.

“He’s dealing with something that is absolutely a playing injury and it’s going to get better over time,” Maurice said. “It’s not a concern. We just keep him off ice some of these days.”

Leading the Panthers and ranking tied for seventh in the NHL with 32 points (7G, 25A), Matthew has been off to one of the best starts of his career this season. Over the 24 games that he’s played, he’s failed to leave the rink with a point just four times.

Matthew is expected to be good to go against Ottawa.

CATS AND HATS

The hat chapters of the history books are being rewritten.

With Sam Bennett finding the back of the net three times during Saturday’s win over the Sabres, the Panthers matched a franchise record with their sixth hat trick of the season.

Trying to cause a hat shortage in South Florida, the Panthers are only the fifth team in the NHL’s modern era (since 1943-44) to amass that many hat tricks before their 25th game of the season, with only the Edmonton Oilers (7) in 1984-85 posting more during that span.

Of Florida’s six hat tricks, Bennett and Brady Tkachuk have each scored a pair, while Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell have produced the other two. Bennett and Brady also mark just the second time the Panthers have had two players with multiple hat tricks in a season.

Overall, Bennett’s four total hat tricks as a Panther as tied for third in franchise history.

“It definitely makes it fun,” Bennett said. “I mean, obviously, hat tricks aren't the goal. The goal is to get wins, but obviously it feels good that a bunch of different guys have got them.”

EXTRA NOTES

- Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand are both close to returning to the lineup. “Those guys looked pretty good,” Maurice said after practice. Waiting for final clearance from doctors, there’s a chance one or both players could be in the lineup against the Senators on Wednesday. Maurice said Tuesday’s practice will be key for making a final decision.

- Sandis Vilmanis is still smiling after scoring the game-winning goal against the Sabres. “It’s just amazing to score goals,” the rookie said. “It was an amazing night for Sam Bennett, and he set me up there. Great to score goals, and a great win.” Making his mark, the 22-year-old forward has already set new career highs in goals (4), assists (6), points (10) and games played (21) this season. Against the Sabres, the Panthers led 10-0 in scoring chances at 5-on-5 when Bennett, Vilmanis and Eetu Luostarinen were deployed.

SUNDAY’S PRACTICE LINES

Forwards

Carter Verhaeghe – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Brady Tkachuk – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Sandis Vilmanis

Boko Imama – Lars Eller – Garnet Hathaway

Extras: Cole Reinhardt, Cole Schwindt

Maintenance: Matthew Tkachuk

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Radko Gudas

Extra: Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid