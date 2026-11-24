SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today several new and enhanced food & beverage options and locations at Amerant Bank Arena.

New this season, How You Dough’N is the new official pizza partner of the Panthers with two dedicated stands located at Section 117 on Plaza Level and Section 316 on Upper Level featuring cheese pizza, pepperoni pizza, garlic bites and Nutella bites. Both dedicated stands along with all Coca Cola concessions feature cheese and pepperoni pizza.

Padrino's Cuban Restaurant now has one stand in Amerant Bank Arena also located at Section 117 featuring lechon asado with moros, pollo enchilado with yellow rice, ropa vieja with white rice, croquettes, yuca bites and papas rellenas.

In response to the popularity of Mister Softee among guests at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers have added two additional stands to reduce wait times. Fans can now get their favorite soft serve ice cream at three locations on Plaza Level and two locations on Upper Level.

As a great healthy dining option, Mango King now has a dedicated stand at Section 316 offering slushies, fruit bowls and more.

Dietary and allergen-friendly options include:

Gluten-free: GF chicken bites with fries (Section 119 & 307), loaded nachos (Sections 105 and 119), popcorn (Sections 105, 119, 307 and 319), Padrino’s rice bowls (Sections 117 and 316), carved turkey sandwich with GF bun (Cold Zone). Gluten-free buns are also available for burgers and chicken.

Vegan: Vegan burger with fries (Sections 105, 130, 305 and 330)

Kosher (Section 112): All-beef hot dog, pulled brisket sandwich, hot pastrami sandwich, Grab & Go wrap, Grab & Go sushi, knockwurst pigs in a blanket, chili cup, mini knish and soft pretzel.

Fans can collect three limited-edition Hometown Remix souvenir cups at each of the eight remaining Hometown Remix home games at Amerant Bank Arena. The series features two cocktails, a hibiscus margarita and a tequila sunrise, along with one mocktail. The cups are available at select bars, including Funky Buddha bar, Coors Light Cold Zone and Jameson Crossbar.

Champions Club presented by JetBlue now serves a rotating cart featuring mac and cheese bowls and nachos, exclusive Zito's Italian Restaurant stand and an Italian market featuring Caesar salad wraps, gourmet Italian sandwiches, desserts and more.

Please visit FloridaPanthers.com/Concessions to view all food and beverage offerings as more will be added throughout the season.