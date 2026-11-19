SUNRISE, Fla. — The 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour™ is bringing regular-season action to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise on Saturday, March 13, which will host one of the tour's 24 games. The largest tour in league history will bring the PWHL to 19 cities across the United States and Canada, giving fans in new and returning markets the opportunity to experience the excitement of the league in person.

Amerant Bank Arena will host the Seattle Torrent and the Detroit Clutch on Saturday, March 13, 2027 with the game beginning at 3 p.m. (ET).

Tickets will be available through a presale beginning Monday, Nov. 23, followed by the general on-sale on Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. (ET). Fans can sign up for the official PWHL newsletter here to receive presale access information. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit SeatGeek.com or the official PWHL Takeover Tour page here.

Spanning 99 days from Jan. 2 through April 10, the 2026-27 Takeover Tour will see all 12 PWHL teams compete in four games each. The tour will visit nine new markets and return to 10 cities that have previously hosted Takeover Tour games.

The first two seasons of the PWHL Takeover Tour drew a combined 323,232 fans across 25 games. The 2025-26 tour alone welcomed nearly 200,000 fans across 16 games, with more than 10,000 community members participating in clinics, open practices, autograph sessions and opportunities for individuals and families who might otherwise face financial barriers to attend games.

“The Takeover Tour gives us the opportunity to bring the energy and excitement of PWHL games to fans beyond our home markets,” said Amy Scheer, PWHL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “With 24 games across 19 cities this season, we're creating more opportunities for fans to see our players compete, returning to communities that have supported the league while introducing the PWHL to new audiences and strengthening our presence across North America. Through meaningful community engagement surrounding the games, we're inspiring the next generation of players and making hockey more accessible to communities and fans who may not otherwise have the opportunity to experience it.”

“On a personal note, I am so excited that this event is coming to our region” said Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito. “We’re proud of our South Florida hockey community and can’t wait for everyone to see the best women’s players in the world right here at Amerant Bank Arena. The PWHL Takeover Tour is going to inspire a lot of dreams, and we’re thrilled to welcome Seattle and Detroit to Sunrise.”

Media who wish the cover the PWHL Takeover Tour in person can apply for accreditation here. To view the full 2026-27 PWHL Takeover Tour™ schedule, visit thepwhl.com