SUNRISE, Fla. – Welcome back, boys.

Finally back to full strength with the long-awaited returns of captain Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand, the Florida Panthers took down the Atlantic Division-leading Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-3 during an exciting pre-Thanksgiving battle at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday.

With the win, the Panthers sit at 14-8-3 and in a playoff spot for the holiday.

“It was great getting both back,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “I think that was the driver of it. You're not waiting anymore. We feel like we've been waiting for a long time and done a good job being in a playoff position with those guys out for the first twenty-five games in a tough division, so now we've got to make up a little bit of ground that we've lost at the start.”

Barkov, who missed all last season with a knee injury, hadn’t played since Oct. 1, while Marchand, who saw his 2025-26 campaign end in March, was sidelined since Oct. 6.

Due to various injuries, tonight marked the first time the Panthers had Barkov, Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk and Seth Jones all in the lineup for the same game in the regular season.

“That's a kind of crazy stat that it's been almost two years since we had a full lineup,” Barkov said. “So, it was great today and really looking forward to the next game already.”

Helping break the ice in his return, Marchand curled around the net before setting up Eetu Luostarinen for a goal from in font to put the Panthers on top 1-0 at 16:16 of the first period.

Florida’s penalty kill allowed just two shots on two power plays for Ottawa in the period.

In the second period, the Senators came out flying.

Less than a minute after Dylan Cozens tipped in a shot to make it 1-1 at 1:12, Philip Tomasino slipped behind the defense and beat Jacob Markstrom to make it 2-1 at 1:53.

On a 6-on-5 advantage thanks to a delayed penalty against the Senators, defenseman Niko Mikkola took a break from the blue line and slid down to the front of the net where he screened Linus Ullmark and tipped in a shot from Matthew Tkachuk to make it 2-2 at 8:52.

“You know when you got a delayed call, you don't want to lose the 6-on-5 advantage that you get when the goalie’s out, so you’re not coming off,” Maurice said of Mikkola going on the offensive. “And that's where the biggest man on the ice should go -- right to the front.”

Bringing fans to their feet and putting the Panthers back on top, Marchand sliced and diced through Ottawa’s defense before setting up Anton Lundell for a goal to make it 3-2 at 18:55.

Following a few missed calls by the officials, the Panthers finally earned a trip to the power play and cashed in when -- after Markstrom came out of his net to deny a breakaway and send the puck up the ice -- Marchand set up Sam Bennett for a goal to make it 4-2 at 9:17.

Heading into tonight’s tilt, Ullmark had given up four total goals in his four previous starts.

“It's a little harder when it's (the puck) rolling,” Markstrom said of his wise and aggressive play. “But, you know, I figured that I got a little head start from their guy and, you know, he was jumping, trying to keep it inside. Then you kind of know what's coming with some heat. So, yeah, it worked out well. And, you know, obviously great that we scored shortly after.”

In addition to three assists, Marchand, who was named first star of the game, recorded two hits.

“There's only one way to play,” the veteran said of not dipping his toe into the water in his return.

After the Senators pulled Ullmark for the extra attacker, Barkov, who also won 69.6% of his faceoffs, put the game away when he deked around Ottawa forward Shane Pinto before firing the puck into the empty net to extend Florida’s lead to 5-2 at 16:08.

At 19:09, Michael Amadio added one more goal for the Senators to trim their deficit to 5-3.

“The impact that those two men have on our team is seen in the game,” Maurice said of getting a pair of superstar forwards back in the lineup. “It's not just the big stuff. I think Barky was 70% on his faceoffs tonight. From penalty killing to power play to big faceoffs at the end of the game, that greatly affects the game. Brad just generates. He's just so quick.”

THEY SAID IT

“Everybody goes through it. Every team has injuries. This has just been different for us because we’ve had the dominant man out for a year and a half. That changes the way your team looks. We'll start pushing each other on the ice in practice and they'll start pushing in the games, and that's where the impact comes. They just drive the level of the whole team.” – Paul Maurice on getting Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand back from injury

“You saw that we can be a really good team here tonight. There's some great moments. I thought we played a great game. A little lapse in the second [period], but we bounced back and felt like we had a really good one.” – Brad Marchand on the potential the Panthers have when healthy

“Still in a good spot and still well above .500, and then we get those two guys back and it's a different hockey game. Our depth is really amazing in this organization and team. So, you know, it's all about opportunities. Now these two guys are back. Marchy was dancing out there today, and Barky is, you know, he's unbelievable.” – Jacob Markstrom on the impact of Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand’s return to the lineup

“Yeah, it's been a while. So, really happy. Happy to be back. Really excited. A little nervous even. But it's easy to come and play for this team and in this building. So, special night for us and for me.” – Aleksander Barkov on playing his first game in Sunrise since the 2025 Stanley Cup Final

CATS STATS

- The Panthers played just their sixth ever regular-season game with both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand.

- Dmitry Kulikov recorded the 200th assist of his NHL career.

- Sam Bennett has scored four goals over his last two games.

- Brad Marchand (38 years, 198 days) is the third Panthers player to record a three-assist game at age 38 or older.

- Garnet Hathaway had a team-high five hits.

- The Panthers went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill.

- The Panthers have won nine straight games against the Senators in Sunrise.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will hit the skies for Thanksgiving.

Making a quick trip up to the nation’s capital, the Panthers will face-off against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

To watch, visit PanthersPlus.tv.