The Florida Panthers are starting to find their groove.

After picking up three out of four points on their weekend back-to-back on the road, the Panthers enter this week sitting at 12-7-3 and holding onto a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

In a jam-packed division, they’re also just one point out of first in the Atlantic.

Overall, the Panthers have gone 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

And with both captain Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand expected to return from injury in the very near future, the two-time Stanley Cup champions are in a position to pounce.

“We're building our game, and that's why I think you see the last few games that we've strung together,” forward Garnet Hathaway said of Florida’s recent surge up the standings. “We've found our game and we're focused on the details, and it's growing right now.”

To see what’s going on this week in the Territory, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 17 vs. Edmonton Oilers – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: How to Watch

How to Watch Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

Click Here Find a Place to Watch: Cats on Tap

Saturday, Nov. 21 vs. Buffalo Sabres – 6 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: How to Watch

How to Watch Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

Click Here Find a Place to Watch: Cats on Tap

CUP FINAL REMATCH

You can still smell the champagne when these two teams meet.

Facing off for a rematch of the 2024 and 2025 Stanley Cup Finals, the Panthers will host the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

The only trip to Sunrise for Connor McDavid this season – barring yet another battle in the Cup Final – the Oilers have gotten off to a red-hot start this year.

Fueled by a league-leading 53 points (12G, 41A) from McDavid, the Oilers currently lead the Pacific Division at 16-3-3 and have won eight of their last 10 games.

Since 2023-24, the Panthers have gone 5-1-0 against Edmonton in the regular season.

LUNDELL HEATING UP

Anton Lundell is starting to catch fire.

Over the last four games, the Panthers young Finn is tied with Sam Reinhart for the most goals (3) and points (5) on the team.

Helping the Panthers pick up valuable points in the standings, Lundell scored twice in a 5-4 win over the Detroit Red Wings – including the game-winner – on Nov. 11, and then lit the lamp again during a 4-1 win on the road against the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 14.

During that four-game stretch, he’s also winning over 50% of his faceoffs.

MARKSTROM SETTLING IN

After enduring an early-season injury, Jacob Markstrom has found his footing between the pipes.

Back for his second tour of duty with the Panthers, the veteran goaltender has gone 6-3-1 over his first 11 appearances while posting a very solid .906 save percentage in that span.

Over his last two starts, Markstrom is 2-0-0 while stopping 62 of 64 shots.

CATS WIN, YOU WIN

Every time the Panthers win this season, fans get rewarded.

Whether the win is home or away, score a BOGO offer exclusively on Uber Eats starting the following day, with the featured restaurant rotating every 14 days to keep things fresh.

Download the Uber Eats app to stay on top of all offers.

To view all offers, click HERE.

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

It’s never too early to score some savings.

Right now, fans can enjoy some early Black Friday deals at FloridaPanthers.com.

Whether you plan on coming to one game or multiple games, the “Tkachuk Tka-Ching!” package is the perfect way for any fan to see the Panthers for the remainder of the season.

With this offer, fans can save anywhere from 5-25% on tickets depending on total games.

To peruse that offer and more, click HERE.

Additionally, stay tuned for upcoming retail sales offerings.

JOIN THE CATS ON THE ROAD

You could join the Panthers on the road this season.

With the Yuengling Flyaway Sweepstakes, fans can enter to win two tickets for the Panthers matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers game at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Jan. 26, 2027.

The winner will also receive two roundtrip flights voucher and one night’s lodging.

Must be 21+ to participate.

To enter, click HERE.

PET CLUB

Your furry friends can be fans, too!

For just $65, you can sign your pet up right now for the Paws & Claws Pet Club to receive an exclusive Wag Bag packed with paw-some goodies to help your cat or dog show their pride.

Presented by Pet HealthWorks, click HERE for more information.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Re-live the final moments of last week’s epic comeback win vs. Detroit.