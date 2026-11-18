SUNRISE, Fla. – Matthew Tkachuk scored twice, but the Florida Panthers saw their point streak end at four games with a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

With the loss, the Panthers now sit at 12-8-3 in the standings.

“You know you're up against it going into this one tonight, and I'm going to leave it there,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the wear and tear from an unusually rigorous early-season schedule for the Panthers. “I don't think it's a statement about our team or where we're at that one. I'm just we're not going to take much from it. We'll move on and get these guys some rest and spend a couple weeks at home. It'll be nice the first time this year we get a chance to do that.”

After a hard-fought opening 10 minutes, the Oilers broke the ice when Kasperi Kapanen squeaked a puck through Jacob Markstrom’s pads to make it 1-0 at 9:57 of the first period.

Entering the night with the second-ranked power play in the NHL, the Oilers doubled their lead to 2-0 on the man advantage when Connor McDavid cashed in on a rebound at 16:27.

Leading the NHL with 53 points, McDavid extended his point streak to a career-long 23 games.

With the Panthers continuing to come up just short on their chances, the Oilers padded their lead in the second period on a goal from Vasily Podkolzin that made it 3-0 at 8:08.

Back on the power play, Podkolzin scored again to up Edmonton’s lead to 4-0 at 14:23.

Playing better than the scoreboard suggested, the Panthers entered the second intermission in a deep hole, but also leading 13-6 in scoring chances and 26-21 in shot attempts at 5-on-5.

Keeping the Oilers from tacking on any more goals in the third period, the Panthers stood tall on the penalty kill while surviving an extended 5-on-3 advantage for Edmonton.

Spoiling a shutout bid for Oilers goaltender Devon Levi, Matthew Tkachuk, who’s been on an absolute tear to start the season, found the back of the net to cut Florida’s deficit to 4-1 at 13:51.

Not done there, Tkachuk lit the lamp again to make it 4-2 at 16:50.

Extending his point streak to nine games, Tkachuk leads the Panthers with 30 points.

"I don't think about that one bit,” Tkachuk said of his sizzling start. “I’m in a position right now where if I'm not producing then I'm probably not doing my job with the minutes I'm playing and in the positions I'm in. Just wish I did a little bit earlier tonight to help out.”

Putting an end to Florida’s comeback attempt, Leon Draisaitl cashed in on the empty net at 19:27 to lock in the 5-2 win for the Oilers with his league-leading 21st goal of the season.

The hottest team in the NHL, the Oilers improved their league-best record to 17-3-3.

“I think we can take a lot from this game,” defenseman Gustav Forsling said. “Good to come back a little bit at the end, make it a little interesting.”

THEY SAID IT

“I noticed that they pressure a little bit more in their zone, which is kind of how like we play a little bit. A big difference. I thought their goalie played really, really well today and made some incredible saves. He's a really good goalie.” – Matthew Tkachuk on the Oilers

“I liked our gap. I think we didn't give them that much. Obviously they scored on a power play a couple of times there, which took the wind out of us a little bit. We did come back and pushed a little bit.” – Gustav Forsling on tonight’s defensive effort

CATS STATS

- Matthew Tkachuk has notched 12 points (3G, 9A) during his nine-game point streak.

- Brady Tkachuk has at least one point in seven of his last nine games.

- Cole Schwindt won six of his seven faceoffs.

- Garnet Hathaway recorded a team-high eight hits.

- The Panthers led 16-6 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will spend a few days recharging their batteries before returning to the rink to host the Buffalo Sabres in a division battle at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

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