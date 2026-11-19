FORT LAUDERDALE – Jonah Gadjovich has taken a step forward.

On the long road to recovery from an undisclosed injury, the Florida Panthers forward joined Thursday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex sporting a yellow no-contact jersey.

This marked the first full practice he’s participated in since last season.

“It’s a step,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the veteran forward's progress. “The step now is that he’s been on the ice for a long time on his own, and part of what he's dealing with, you need to get out with a lot of motion and different colors going around with more bodies, more chaos. He looked like he got through it. He was a pretty good defenseman there today. We had him on the blue line.”

While today was a positive sign, Gadjovich still isn’t close to a return.

“Still a ways,” Maurice said. “It’ll be quite a while before we get a final [word] on him.”

Injured against the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 25, 2025, Gadjovich underwent surgery that November and was unable to return before the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

In 10 games prior to his injury last year, he’d recorded three assists and 30 hits.

A key player on the fourth line for the Panthers, the 28-year-old veteran logged three points (2G, 1A), 63 hits and 11 blocked shots in 16 games during the playoffs in 2025.

“It brings life to our team,” defenseman Seth Jones said of Gadjovich joining practice. “He’s been a big part of our team the last few years, especially in that playoff run. He brings so much physicality and presence on the ice.”

When the Panthers capped off their Cup-winning run in 2025, Gadjovich was on the ice for the final shift.

This morning, his teammates were happy to be back with him once again.

“He’s been around, which is a good thing for him and for us,” said forward Eetu Luostarinen. “It’s good to see him on the ice with the boys. He’s for sure feeling a little better.”

Enjoying a few days off to rest and recharge, the Panthers will return to action with a divisional battle against the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

For tickets, click HERE.