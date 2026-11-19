FORT LAUDERDALE – Some much-deserved recovery.

After playing seven games in 11 days, five of which were on the road and two back-to-backs, the Florida Panthers will get a few days to rest.

Playing in 15 road games already, the Panthers are tied with the Minnesota Wild for the most away games in the league.

"I don’t think I’ve been on the road that long before,” Seth Jones said following the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Thursday. “I don’t know how many we’ve played out of how many on the road, but it seems like it’s been nonstop and nonstop travel. It’s great to have this nice home stretch.”

Sitting at 12-8-3 on the year, right in the thick of the Eastern Conference, the Panthers will finally get some time in Florida with a three-game homestand at Amerant Bank Arena.

Looking to bounce back, the first game of the homestand resulted in a 5-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

A strong push in the third period, including two goals from Matthew Tkachuk, came up just short as the Oilers hit the empty net in the closing minute to secure the win.

With their eyes on Saturday now, in an Atlantic Division battle with the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET, every point will be important in a tight race.

“Divisional games are huge,” Eetu Luostarinen said of the upcoming matchup. “We need those points and at the same time, we don’t want to give those away. I think it’s going to be a good match.”

BARKOV & MARCHAND UPDATE

The Panthers could be getting a big boost at any point now.

Nearing the timetable of their recovery, both Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand have participated in the team’s skates and are nearing a return.

“We’ll get an update tomorrow and find out,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the forwards. “It’s not long now. Probably Barky before Marchy. Barky got injured before and they’re dealing with similar things. It’s probably the same amount of time for both guys.”

Barkov, who was out all of last season with a leg injury, was forced out of the Oct. 1 game against the San Jose Sharks with a lower-body injury, though he avoided surgery.

Two games later, Marchand was injured in the Oct. 6 contest against the Los Angeles Kings, leaving with a lower-body injury after he was high-sticked and fell awkwardly into the post.

“You just feel the excitement,” Jones said of the two getting closer to returning. “Everyone has a little more pep in their step.”

Forward Jonah Gadjovich also returned to practice in a non-contact jersey.

For more on Gadjovich, click HERE.

MATTHEW ON FIRE

Few players in the NHL have had the start to the season that the Panthers forward has had.

Dishing out 25 assists so far, the gold medalist is tied for second in the league in helpers.

With two goals on Tuesday, Matthew extended his point streak to nine games.