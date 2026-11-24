FORT LAUDERDALE – The first checkpoint of the season.

Approaching Thanksgiving, the Florida Panthers are right in the midst of a tightly contested Atlantic Division, with little separation between over half of the teams.

Despite having 79 man-games lost due to injury and playing the second most road games in the NHL (15), Florida sits just outside one of the top spots in the division with a 13-8-3 record.

Finding their game as of late, going 4-1-1 in their last six, the Panthers feel even another level can be reached with how much talent is in the room.

“I thought we've done a good job to this point of the season,” Brady Tkachuk said following the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Tuesday. “I think with everybody, there's always room to grow, always room to get better.”

An important stretch of upcoming games, the Panthers will take on the division leading Ottawa Senators at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET.

To see what’s going on this week in the Territory, continue below.

THE GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 25 vs. Ottawa Senators – 7 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: How to Watch

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Find a Place to Watch: Cats on Tap

Friday, Nov. 27 at Washington Capitals – 3 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: How to Watch

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM \\APP ONLY\\ (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Find a Place to Watch: Cats on Tap

Saturday, Nov. 28 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning – 6 p.m. ET

TV & Streaming: How to Watch

Radio: 560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH-FM (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast); Panthers GameDay App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Find a Place to Watch: Cats on Tap

BARKOV & MARCHAND NEARING RETURN

In the season of giving thanks, the Panthers could have a lot to be thankful for very soon.

After both being out since early October, Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand could be back in the lineup as early as Wednesday.

“They have to get through the medical clearance here later today, and then we'll make a decision tomorrow based on that information,” head coach Paul Maurice said on Tuesday. “There’s a possibility it’s both [playing].”

A pair of veteran leaders with plenty of accolades and two Stanley Cups each in their careers thus far, Barkov has recorded 782 points (286G, 496A) and Marchand has compiled 1,035 points (452G, 583A).

BLACK FRIDAY DEALS

Gather your crew for Friendsgiving in Lord Stanley's Loft!

This special package includes Loft access for a Panthers game on November 25, December 26, or December 28.

Food and drinks are all-inclusive for the evening: food, soft drinks, beer, wine, and seltzer.

To see all Black Friday offers, click HERE.

TURKEY 5KATE & PUBLIC SKATE

Hit the ice this Thanksgiving to skate a 5k!

Skate through 34 laps (a full 5k), then family and friends can join for a victory lap during the public skate, where everyone can hit the ice for some fun.

To register for 5K, click HERE.

To register for public skate, click HERE.

PANTHERS SKATING ACADEMY ANNUAL HOLIDAY SHOW

Join Panthers Skating Academy and Figure Skating Club at Amerant Bank Arena for Phoenix Rising: Fire on Ice!

Watch as skaters from Panthers IceDen and Baptist Health IcePlex take the ice in a spectacular showcase of passion, power, and artistry.

This fiery performance celebrates resilience, transformation, and the spirit of the season!

To buy tickets, click HERE.

GROUP TICKET PACKAGES

Secure tickets for the whole group!

Check out some the upcoming group nights at Amerant Bank Arena:

To see all ticket packages, click HERE.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS SWEEPSTAKES

Enter for a chance to win a Holiday Prize Package worth $5,000!

The grand prize includes $2,500 toward a California Closets system, a $500 holiday shopping spree, Florida Panthers tickets for two, and Panthers gear plus exclusive swag.

Enter now through Nov. 29 for your chance to be Home for the Holidays with the Panthers.

To enter, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK