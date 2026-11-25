SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers have loaned forward Cole Schwindt to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League, the organization announced on Wednesday.

In order to make the move, Schwindt had to clear through waivers.

Appearing in 15 games with the Panthers this season, Schwindt recorded 26 hits, three blocked shots and won 58.6% of his faceoffs while averaging 8:28 of ice time per contest.

“For me, it's always kind of been my bread and butter, taking faceoffs,” Schwindt said earlier this month when asked about his skill in the circle. “I try to earn a little bit more trust in that way. I've always felt comfortable in the dot, and I’m off to a little bit of a [hot] start."

Lacing up his skates in 93 career games in the NHL, Schwindt, who’s in the midst of his second stint with the Panthers, has recorded 15 points (6G, 9A), 116 hits and 34 blocks.

With Charlotte, Schwindt will get to play with his younger brother, Kai.

Making room for two massive returns to their lineup, the Panthers will have both captain Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand back in action tonight against the Ottawa Senators.

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