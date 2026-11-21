SUNRISE, Fla. – Getting together for a key battle in the Atlantic Division, the Florida Panthers will host the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

Entering tonight’s matchup, the Panthers sit at 12-8-3 and hold a five-point cushion over the Sabres, who are 9-9-4, in the jam-packed division standings.

“Every divisional game, they're kind of like these four-point games,” Panthers forward Lars Eller said. “They're crucial. We’ve gotta be mindful of that, use it as fuel for tonight and be prepared to bring our best. It's going to take one of our better games to beat this team.”

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

STILL STREAKING: Matthew Tkachuk enters tonight’s matchup looking to push his point streak to 10 games. During his current nine-game heater, he’s racked up three goals and nine assists. Since his streak began on Nov. 2, he’s tied for 13th in the NHL in points. In his career against the Sabres, Tkachuk has registered 25 points (11G, 14A) in 21 contests.

BUTCHER IS BACK: The Panthers will be making one lineup change against the Sabres as Radko Gudas will come in for Uvis Balinskis. Sitting the last two games, the veteran is tied for first among Florida’s defenseman in hits (28) and second in blocked shots (21). Overall, the Panthers have won six of the last eight games that Gudas has been in the lineup.

KILLING ‘EM SOFTLY: The Panthers enter tonight’s matchup with the sixth-ranked penalty kill in the NHL at 84.3%. Gustav Forsling has spent the most time on the kill season this for the Panthers, amassing 71:08 of shorthanded ice time per contest. A full-team effort, 10 different Panthers are averaging more than a minute of shorthanded ice time per game this season.

MARKY MARK: Jacob Markstrom will man the crease for the Panthers tonight. Making 12 appearances this season, he’s posted a 6-4-1 record with a .898 save percentage. Over his last three starts, he’s gone 2-1-0 while stopping 75 of 81 shots for a .926 save percentage. In his career against Buffalo, he’s gone 8-2-2 with a .921 save percentage and one shutout.

INJURY UPDATES: Paul Maurice said that both captain Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand received positive updates during their recent meetings with team doctors. “Everything is as it should be,” he said. Barkov is expected to return “somewhere in the next three games,” while Marchand should be joining him in the lineup shortly after that.

FIVE KEY STATS

Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart have each scored five goals at home. Sam Bennett has posted five points (3G, 2A) over his last six games. Dmitry Kulikov is one assist away from the 200th of his NHL career. Matthew Tkachuk leads the Panthers with 12 primary assists. The Panthers are 3-0-0 when Seth Jones scores a goal this season.

THEY SAID IT

“It's going to be a good challenge for us. I think they’re a team that’s capable of scoring a lot of goals, so we’ve got to play really good without the puck. Take away time and space. We’re gonna get our chances going forward, so just stick to our game plan and our identity.” – Lars Eller on facing the Sabres

“It was tough. It was a tough road trip. A lot of them (the games) were on the road, too. I think we kind of came home for one, and then a lot of travel. It obviously took a toll on the body a little bit, but getting to be here and relax and be in your home bed and just be at home is nice for recovery.” – Carter Verhaeghe on getting a few days off

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- The Sabres have won each of their last three meetings with the Panthers. In their first meeting this season, the Sabres earned a 5-3 win over the Panthers at KeyBank Center on Oct. 12. Tied 3-3 in the third period, Noah Ostlund and Tage Thompson each lit the lamp for Buffalo to pull away. Overall, the Sabres scored two power-play goals in the win.

- Tage Thompson has been on a tear for the Sabres, racking up 15 points (9G, 5A) over his last 11 games. The 6-foot-6 forward has made a dent on the scoresheet in each of his last five games against Florida, recording two goals and four assists in that span. Leading the Sabres in scoring this season, Thompson has posted 24 points (14G, 10A) in 22 games.

- The Sabres will complete their third back-to-back of the season tonight. In their previous two back-to-backs, they lost both of the second games but picked up a point in each.

- While the Sabres have yet to announce a starter, Alex Lyon could get the nod in net against his former team in Sunrise. Lyon, who helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2023, has gone 0-2-1 with a .898 save percentage in three appearances this season. In seven career games against Florida, he owns a 4-1-2 record on top of a .935 save percentage.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Forwards

Brady Tkachuk – Anton Lundell – Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe – Sam Reinhart – Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen – Sam Bennett – Sandis Vilmanis

Boko Imama – Cole Schwindt – Garnet Hathaway

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov – Radko Gudas

Goaltenders

Jacob Markstrom

Akira Schmid

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- Nov. 12: F Jack Devine loaned to Charlotte (AHL)

- Nov. 8: F Jack Devine recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

TEAM STATS