SUNRISE, Fla. – There’s no discounting this battle.

Getting an opportunity to quickly work off their turkey, the Florida Panthers will meet the Washington Capitals for a matinee matchup at Capital One arena on Friday at 3 p.m. ET.

Picking up two points just before Thanksgiving, the Panthers took down the top team in the Atlantic Division when they bested the Ottawa Senators by a score of 5-3 on Wednesday.

Out of action since early October with injuries, Aleksander Barkov (one goal) and Brad Marchand (three assists) combined to post four points in their triumphant return for the Panthers.

Due to various injuries, the win marked the first time the Panthers had Barkov, Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk and Seth Jones all in the lineup for the same game in the regular season.

Prior to the game, head coach Paul Maurice said he felt like the season was finally starting.

“That's a kind of crazy stat that it's been almost two years since we had a full lineup,” Barkov said. “So, it was great today and really looking forward to the next game already.”

That next game will come against a team trying to get back into the playoff picture.

While the Panthers (14-8-3) entered the holiday safely in a wild-card spot and within striking distance of a top-three spot in the Atlantic Division, the Capitals (11-11-0) find themselves already seven points out of a playoff spot in the Metropolitan Division.

Snapping out of a five-game skid, Washington beat Philadelphia 7-3 on Wednesday.

For more information on tonight’s game, continue below.

EYE ON THE CATS

KILLER CATS: Making life tough on opposing power plays, the Panthers have gone 30-for-34 on the penalty kill since Nov. 4, ranking fifth in the NHL during that span. During that 10-game stretch, Gustav Forsling (32:00) and Aaron Ekblad (30:50) rank first among the team’s defensemen in shorthanded ice time, while Anton Lundell (26:34) paces all forwards. Overall, the Panthers rank fifth in the NHL on the penalty kill this season at 85.5%.

BACK IN THE SADDLE: Aleksander Barkov and Brad Marchand didn’t dip their toes into the water. Making a massive impact in their return, Barkov score a goal and Marchand dished out three assists in Wednesday’s win over the Senators. Marchand also recorded two big hits, while Barkov went a spectacular 16-for-23 (69.6%) in the faceoff circle. Barkov saw over 18 minutes of ice time, with Marchand racking up just over 14. Neither looked worse for wear.

BENNY THE JET: Sam Bennett has been on a tear and keeping the red light flashing. Since Nov. 10, the grizzled forward paces the Panthers in both goals (6) and points (9). Clearly a big fan of fall, he continues to produce at an impressive clip in November. In his career, he’s racked up 82 points (38G, 44A) in 132 games in November, making it historically his best offensive month.

FIVE KEY STATS

Florida’s .620 points percentage ranks 12th in the NHL. Seth Jones is one point away from his 500th NHL point. Sam Bennett is one goal away from his 200th NHL goal. The Panthers are 4-1-0 when Anton Lundell scores. Carter Verhaeghe has a team-high seven goals in the first period.

THEY SAID IT

“I missed this, I missed being part of the team and playing hockey, doing this celebration and that kind of stuff. It’s very important to me to be back here.” – Aleksander Barkov on returning to the lineup on Wednesday

“Missing those two guys and still, our record has been good. Obviously, some games I felt we could have gotten the win, but we didn’t and still in a good spot and still well above .500 and then we got those two guys back and now it’s a different hockey game.” – Jacob Markstrom on Florida’s potential when fully healthy

“It’s really meaningful...He’s just a world class player. We debate where he sits in the top five guys in the league, but we have a very high opinion of that, and it just impacts the entire game.” – Paul Maurice on Aleksander Barkov’s importance to the Panthers

OPPOSITION OUTLOOK

- Alexander Ovechkin is in the midst of his final season in the NHL. Despite not producing at his usual clip this season (1G, 6A in 22 GP), the “Great 8” is still within striking distance of several major milestones. As it stands now, he’s five games shy of 1,600 games in the NHL, six points shy of 1,700 for his career and 10 goals away from passing Wayne Gretzky (1,016) for the most combined goals (regular season and playoffs) in NHL history.

- The Capitals earned a 4-3 win over the Panthers in their first meeting back on Nov. 7 in D.C. Helping Washington erase a 2-1 deficit, Pierre-Luc Dubois and Aliaksei Protas each recorded a goal and an assist in the win. In net, Logan Thompson stopped 26 shots.

- Ryan Leonard (six games) and Alex Tuch (four games) each enter tonight’s matchup against the Panthers looking to extend point streaks. Tuch is also on a four-game goal streak, increasing his team-high total to 15 this season. Two key pieces up front for the Capitals, Tuch (20 points) and Leonard (19 points) are the team’s most dangerous threats on offense.

- Even though they snapped out of their skid, the Capitals haven’t had much to smile about over the past six games. During their 1-5-0 stretch, they surrendered at least five goals in five games, including surrendering seven goals on two separate occasions. Overall, they’ve been one of the worst defensive teams in the NHL this season, allowing 3.91 goals per tilt.

PROJECTED LINEUP

Check back closer to puck drop.

TEAM STATS