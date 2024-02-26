Notebook: Tkachuk update; Defensive streak continues

FORT LAUDERDALE – Following a well-deserved day off to soak up some sun and recharge their batteries, the Florida Panthers were back on the ice at the Baptist Health Iceplex on Monday.

As it has been for some time, the talk after practice centered around the team’s defining trait.

Defense.

With a Gustav Forsling’s sizzling one-timer in overtime helping the Panthers cap off a dramatic 3-2 comeback win against the Washington Capitals on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers continued their stalwart streak of giving up two or fewer goals to their opponents to 13 games.

Per NHL Stats, only six teams have gone 13 games or more without allowing more than two goals since the 1970-71 season: 2023-24 Winnipeg Jets (14 games), 2023-24 Edmonton Oilers (14 games), 2003-04 Calgary Flames (15 games), 1998-99 Phoenix Coyotes (17 games), 2010-11 New Jersey Devils (17 games), and the 2013-14 Los Angeles Kings (18 games).

“Our goalies have been outstanding,” defenseman Dmitry Kulikov said of the team’s ability to stifle opposing offenses. “They are a big part of it, making a big save when we need it in the game.”

During that 13-game stretch, the Panthers own a 11-2-0 record, have outscored the opposition 48-20, and have seen shutouts from both Sergei Bobrovsky and Anthony Stolarz between the pipes.

As you often see, defense has also been leading to offense.

“That’s something we focus on a lot,” said defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. “We know that when we play hard in the D-zone, we can create chances going the other way because everybody’s underneath the puck and we can fall in place and attack with five guys.”

Being able to attack with the blueliners has been beneficial offensively for the Panthers.

In the last 13 games, Brandon Mounter boasts a +7 plus/minus rating with 10 points (three goals, seven assists) and Forsling owns a +8 plus/minus rating with nine points (two goals, seven assists).

With a chance to push their impressive streak to 14 games, the Cats will look to bear down on defense once again on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena against the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET. For tickets, click HERE.

TKACHUK GOOD TO GO

After a first-period hit from Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov at Carolina on Thursday kept him out of the lineup in the win over Washington, Matthew Tkachuk is on track to suit up against Buffalo.

Over the past two practices, No. 19 has been a full participant.

“Should be good,” said head coach Paul Maurice.

Since Dec. 29, only Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov and Edmonton Oilers forward Conner McDavid (44 points each) have produced more points than Tkachuk’s 41.

Heating up, Tkachuk has logged at least one point in 20 of his last 23 games.

STENLUND FEELING GOOD

After missing Saturday’s tilt with Washington due to illness, fourth-line center Kevin Stenlund should also play against Buffalo and resume his role as one of the Panthers’ top penalty killers.

“We gave up two [power-play goals against the Capitals], and now he’s calling his agent making sure Bill knows about that,” said a smiling Maurice. “He’s a really important part of the penalty kill.”

In his first season with the Panthers, the Swedish forward has already achieved career highs in goals (9), points (13), blocked shots (32) and hits (57), while also ranking second among the team’s forwards in shorthanded minutes (138:10) and winning percentage in the faceoff circle (53.5%).

Thanks in part to his efforts, Florida ranks sixth in the NHL on the penalty kill at 82.6% this season.

"What I admire the most is that deep down he's a skilled guy, but he's just buying in and blocking shots and playing the PK," said Ekman-Larsson. "He's really good, he's scoring some big goals and defending hard and that's why it's so fun to be on this team."

MISC. NOTES

- Sam Reinhart, who leads Florida with a career-high 39 goals, was the only player absent from today’s practice. After having to do some heavy lifting with both Tkachuk and Stenlund missing against the Capitals, Maurice said he gave the high-scoring forward the day off to get some rest.