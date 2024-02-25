RECAP: Panthers 3, Capitals 2 (OT)

“We wanted to get one,” said Verhaeghe, who always seems to be involved in big moments against Washington. “Our power play wasn’t that sharp tonight before that. That was a big goal. Nice to tie it up there and push it to overtime. Anything can happen in overtime.”

That’s true.

But in the extra frame, Forsling made it happen.

Doing it all to get the job done, his one-timer off a sweet dish from Bennett locked in the 3-2 win at 3:41 of overtime.

“That’s all Fors right there,” Stolarz said. “That’s just the kind of player he is -- balls out, 100% every shift. He comes back, makes one hell of a play to stop the 2-on-1, chips it up, gives it to Benny, joins the rush, beats their guy up the ice. That’s a goal he deserves.”

THEY SAID IT

“Every night, you’re not going to come out flying. This was one of them. I didn’t like our first period, but we got the two points. It just shows how much we trust each other in here.” – Gustav Forsling

“[Carter Verhaeghe] is like that. He’s always been like that. The more intense, the more people in a small area, the better he is. I think you just have to accept he’s that good.” – Paul Maurice

“I think that makes a playoff team there, guys that are willing to sell out and commit to both ends of the ice. You could see it tonight. We had a couple breakdowns where they had an odd-man rush, but the guys did a great job getting back.” – Anthony Stolarz

“We’re grinding it out. We’ve kind of learned, the more we stick to our game plan and [the more] even-keel we can be, the better chance [we have] of winning... The power play was huge at the end there. It was nice to tie it and get the win.” – Carter Verhaeghe

CATS STATS

- Seven different Panthers recorded at least three hits.

- Gustav Forsling scored the third overtime goal of his career.

- Evan Rodrigues and Sam Bennett each blocked two shots.

- Aleksander Barkov went 11-for-16 (68.8%) in the faceoff circle.

- Florida has scored a game-tying goal in the final five minutes twice this season.

- Brandon Montour has recorded multiple points in three of his last four games.

- Dmitry Kulikov logged his 15th assist of the campaign.

- The Panthers led 17-14 in scoring chances at 5-on-5.

- Anthony Stolarz made five high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

The Panthers will look to stay hot when they host the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

