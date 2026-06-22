NHL EDGE stats: Tkachuk trade reopens Panthers’ Stanley Cup window

1. High-danger shots on goal

Brady Tkachuk was traded to the Florida Panthers from the Ottawa Senators on June 21, where he will join forces with his brother Matthew Tkachuk. The Panthers, who missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season because of multiple key injuries, most notably captain Aleksander Barkov missing the entire season, have won the championship in two of the past three seasons and are now one of the front-runners again after the trade. Over the past five seasons combined (since 2021-22), Brady Tkachuk is the only player in the NHL with 300 points (338), 1,000 shots on goal (1,509) and 800 hits (1,196).

Brady Tkachuk has dominated high-danger areas of the ice through the years; since the start of the puck and player tracking era (2021-22), he ranks third in high-danger shots on goal (639) behind Zach Hyman of the Edmonton Oilers (725) and John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs (654). Brady Tkachuk’s best seasons in terms of high-danger shots on goal were when he finished second in 2022-23 (171), second in 2021-22 (135) and tied for third in 2024-25 (114). Tkachuk scored 11 of his 22 goals from high-danger zones this regular season with the Senators, and his best season in terms of high-danger goals came in 2023-24 (23; tied for seventh).

Matthew Tkachuk, meanwhile, has dealt with injuries in each of the past two seasons but ranked among the NHL’s top 10 in high-danger shots on goal in each of his first two seasons with the Panthers (fifth in 2022-23, ninth in 2023-24). Florida now has three of the top goal-scorers from high-danger zones during the puck and player tracking era: Sam Reinhart is seventh (108), Brady Tkachuk is 14th (92), Matthew Tkachuk is tied for 15th (91). Reinhart finished second in high-danger goals in 2023-24 (35), and Matthew Tkachuk was tied for third in that category in 2022-23 (31).

Brady Tkachuk is also one of two players with at least 500 high-danger shots on goal, 400 midrange shots on goal (408) and 100 long-range shots on goal (134) over the past five seasons combined; the other is Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs. Over the past five seasons combined, Matthew Tkachuk (32; tied for fifth) and Brady Tkachuk (31; tied for eighth) both rank among the NHL’s top 10 in goals by tips and deflections. Reinhart is also tied with Matthew Tkachuk for fifth in that category. Brady Tkachuk’s elite category coverage and the Tkachuk brothers’ net-front prowess will bring a rare dynamic to an already championship-caliber roster.