PROSPECTS: Klyvo eyes climb after ‘good year for development’

A season of development and milestones.

Selected by the Florida Panthers in the fourth round (112th overall) of the 2025 NHL Draft, Mads Kongsbak Klyvo got his first taste of pro hockey, international best-on-best action, and another year of growth in 2025-26.

Spending the bulk of his season with Frölunda HC’s U20 team, the 19-year-old was nearly a point-per-game player.

In 15 regular season games, Klyvo racked up 14 points (4G, 10A).

Carrying that into the playoffs, he tallied 8 points (5G, 3A) in 15 games.

"It was really fun, and I think it was a pretty good year for my development," Klyvo said of his past season during the Panthers development camp this summer.

Getting a look at the SHL level, the Frederikshavn, Denmark native appeared in two games for Frölunda HC.

"Fun to play pro hockey too," Klyvo said of playing in the SHL. "That's only going to be a bigger thing for me going on, so it was fun to try. I think it will help me develop as a player because going on to play pro hockey, it's different from junior hockey, which I've played the latest couple of years. It's a lot more about decisions and decision-making, so that's the big thing."