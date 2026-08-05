NHL Network’s list of top 20 Wingers for 2026-27 features three Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. – This should come as a surprise to no one.

Kicking off the network’s annual multi-part series, NHL Network released its rankings for the top 20 wingers for 2026-27 on Sunday.

Taking up three spots on the list, Matthew Tkachuk, Brady Tkachuk and Sam Reinhart all made the cut for the Florida Panthers.

Preparing for his first season in South Florida after being acquired by the Panthers in a blockbuster trade in June, Brady Tkachuk was first up on the list in the 18th spot.

Despite being limited to just 60 games due to injury, the former Senators captain still produced 59 points (22 goals, 37 assists) and 162 hits last season with Ottawa.

An elite power forward, the 26-year-old leads the NHL with 1,747 hits since 2019-20.

In between a pair of Tkachuks, Sam Reinhart was next up on the list in the 14th spot.

Even though an injury cut his season short in 2025-26, the two-way forward still managed to lead the Panthers in goals (29) and points (61) in 64 games.

One of the top scorers in the NHL – not to mention a perennial threat to win the Selke Trophy as the league’s top defensive forward – the 30-year-old has led Florida in goals (189), points (385), power-play goals (83), power-play points (147) and game-winning goals (32) since he was acquired by the Panthers in a trade with the Sabres in June of 2021.

The highest-ranking Panther on the list, Matthew Tkachuk secured the eighth spot.

Not playing until Jan. 19 after undergoing offseason surgery to repair a torn adductor muscle and sports hernia, Tkachuk looked like his old self following his return, racking up 34 points (13 goals, 21 assists) in 31 games.

Helping the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Final in three of the four seasons since he was acquired in a stunning trade with the Flames – including hoisting the Cup in 2024 and 2025 -- the 28-year-old fireball also leads the Panthers in playoff scoring with 69 points (25G, 44A) in 67 games since his arrival prior to the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Stay tuned for more rankings from NHL Network in the coming weeks!

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