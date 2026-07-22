WPTV-TV to Air ‘Panthers 360: Offseason Special’ Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m. (ET)

Host Mike Trim previews the Florida Panthers 2026-27 regular season schedule, latest roster additions, Cats in the community and more.

Panthers-360
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Spot – South Florida and WPTV-TV announced today that WPTV will air an all-new episode of ‘Panthers 360’, a Florida Panthers Summer Special, on Wednesday, July 22, at 7 p.m. (ET). In addition to airing on WPTV in West Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast, fans in the Miami Dade and Broward region can catch the episode on The Spot – South Florida 39 at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The all-new episode will offer a preview of the Panthers 2026-27 regular season schedule, highlighting the Panthers summer acquisitions via trade and free agency, special community features and more.  

In this July edition of ‘Panthers 360: Offseason Special’, WPTV anchor and host Mike Trim sits down with President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito to discuss the Panthers acquisition of forward Brady Tkachuk. The episode covers a wide range of topics, including off-season acquisitions, what's new in the organization, and what fans can look forward to in the year ahead. In addition to recapping the Panthers' free agency moves, the episode looks back at memorable moments in Panthers history, spotlights Carter Verhaeghe's surprise visit to the Special Olympics Ball Hockey Event and features other community highlights from Panthers contributor and The Spot – South Florida's Cameron Dobbs. 

During the regular season, ‘Panthers 360’ airs Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. (ET) on The Spot – South Florida 9 (WHDT) in West Palm Beach and the Treasure Coast. In Miami Dade and Broward Counties, ‘Panthers 360’ also airs on The Spot – South Florida 39. Additionally on The Spot – South Florida 39, new episodes of ‘Inside South Florida: Weekend Edition’ featuring Panthers stories and hosted by Cameron Dobbs air every Saturday at 6 p.m. (ET).  

Fans can watch episodes of ‘Panthers 360’ and ‘Inside South Florida’ as well as a multitude of additional content like player interviews, special features, full game replays and more on PanthersPlus.TV, the official streaming home of the Florida Panthers. Free to watch with registration.  

For more information on the Florida Panthers local broadcast network, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch. For all other Panthers coverage and news for the 2026 NHL Draft, visit FloridaPanthers.com/DraftCentral

2026-27 Florida Panthers preseason tickets are on sale now! To score tickets for the Panthers matchups on Sept. 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes and Sept. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, click here. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.

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