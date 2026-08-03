Florida Panthers Announce 2026-27 Theme Nights

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today their upcoming theme nights for the 2026-27 season.

The Panthers will host their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 10 facing the Minnesota Wild at 6 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

The 2026-27 theme nights include:

Home Opener presented by Amerant Bank – Saturday, Oct. 10

Vamos Gatos presented by Ford – Thursday, Oct. 15

Pink in the Rink presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care & Promise Fund – Saturday, Oct. 17

Halloween – Friday, Oct. 30

Star Wars Night – Wednesday, Nov. 4

Military Appreciation – Thursday, Nov. 12

Hockey Fights Cancer presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care – Saturday, Nov. 21

Hockey Holidays – Tuesday, Dec. 8, Thursday, Dec. 10, Saturday, Dec. 19 & Monday, Dec. 21

90’s Night presented by Coors Light – Thursday, Jan. 21

Pride Night – Friday, Feb. 12

Black History Night – Thursday, Feb. 18

DC Super Heroes Kids Day presented by Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital – Saturday, Feb. 20

Mystery Theme Night (To Be Announced) – Tuesday, March 2

Women’s Empowerment Night presented by AutoNation – Tuesday, March 9

Panther Conservation Night – Friday, March 12

Autism Acceptance presented by ABA Centers of Florida – Tuesday, April 6

Fan Appreciation presented by Sandals – Saturday, April 10

Single game tickets go on sale to Territory Members on Aug. 11, followed by a ‘93 Society subscriber presale on Aug. 12. Single game tickets for the general public go on sale Aug. 13 at SeatGeek.com.

Fans can learn more about the 2026-27 theme nights or purchase tickets by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

2026-27 Florida Panthers preseason tickets are on sale now! To score tickets for the Panthers matchups on Sept. 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes and Sept. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, click here. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.