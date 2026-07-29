PROSPECTS: Vanhatalo follows Barkov's path from Tampere to Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE – A familiar journey.

One of the six draftees picked by the Florida Panthers in the 2026 NHL Draft, Vilho Vanhatalo joins the organization already with a connection.

Selected in the sixth round (168th overall), Vanhatalo doesn't just join the Finland-to-Panthers pipeline, he arrives on a similar path as Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov.

"It's like every child's dream, so it feels unbelievable to be here," Vanhatalo said of being drafted by the Panthers.

Coming up through the Tappara system, the same club where Barkov developed and started his career before being drafted by the Panthers in 2013, the 18-year-old also shares the same hometown of Tampere.

"It feels pretty nice, and of course, pretty unique situation," Vanhatalo said of joining the same organization as fellow Tampere native Barkov. "He's from the same town as me in Finland, so it's pretty nice."