PROSPECTS: Vanhatalo follows Barkov's path from Tampere to Florida

2026 sixth round draft pick registered 19 points during 2025-26 season

vanhatalo 16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – A familiar journey. 

One of the six draftees picked by the Florida Panthers in the 2026 NHL Draft, Vilho Vanhatalo joins the organization already with a connection. 

Selected in the sixth round (168th overall), Vanhatalo doesn't just join the Finland-to-Panthers pipeline, he arrives on a similar path as Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov. 

"It's like every child's dream, so it feels unbelievable to be here," Vanhatalo said of being drafted by the Panthers. 

Coming up through the Tappara system, the same club where Barkov developed and started his career before being drafted by the Panthers in 2013, the 18-year-old also shares the same hometown of Tampere. 

"It feels pretty nice, and of course, pretty unique situation," Vanhatalo said of joining the same organization as fellow Tampere native Barkov. "He's from the same town as me in Finland, so it's pretty nice."

One of the most successful teams in Finland, Tappara has won 21 championships in their history. 

No stranger to winning himself, Barkov became part owner of Tappara in 2020. 

In Tampere, Barkov isn't just a two-time Stanley Cup champion. He's a source of hometown pride. 

"I think he's a very big person from Tampere, so everyone knows him in Tampere," Vanhatalo said. "We are very proud of him being from Tampere. He won two Stanley Cups as a captain. He's a big thing in Tampere." 

Developing his game with Tappara's U20 squad during the 2025-26 season, Vanhatalo posted 19 points (10G, 9A) in 38 regular-season games. 

Nearly a point-per-game in the playoffs, the young forward had 12 points (7G, 5A) in 13 games. 

Also getting his first taste of Liiga action, Finland's top professional league, Vanhatalo picked up an assist in eight games with Tappara's main club. 

Continuing his milestone year, Vanhatalo made his first appearance at the Panthers development camp earlier this month. 

"I think it's good for everyone,” the Finnish forward said of the smaller development camp group. “Everyone can know each other and talk to everyone, so I think it's better for a small group here." 

After getting plenty of one-on-one time with the coaching staff during camp, Vanhatalo will look to build off last season’s play and this summer’s new perspectives ahead of his first full Liiga season in 2026-27.

News Feed

Florida Panthers Launch Street Hockey League at Plantation Central Park

Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns to Panthers IceDen for Eighth Annual Tournament from Aug. 1-9

Color of Hockey: Amerigol LATAM Cup to celebrate 8th year

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Goaltender Akira Schmid on a Two-Year Contract

Territory Talk: NHL’s Mid-Summer Landscape (Ep. 409)

WPTV-TV to Air ‘Panthers 360: Offseason Special’ Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m. (ET)

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Mikulas Hovorka on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

PROSPECTS: Eriksson making strides after first full season in SHL

Florida Panthers Announce Three-Year ECHL Affiliation Extension with Savannah Ghost Pirates

A Closer Look: Florida Panthers 2026-27 Schedule Breakdown

Florida Panthers Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Panthers to celebrate 2026-27 home opener vs. Wild on Saturday, Oct. 10

Shea Busch was ‘definitely a leader’ at development camp for Panthers

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Seth Jones

Marchand has adorable offseason workout partner in daughter Rue

‘I won’t take it for granted’: Hathaway energized by opportunity with Panthers

Markstrom shows off new Panthers gear with son, Clark

Q&A: Tyler Muszelik talks going pro, birthday & more!