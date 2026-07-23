Territory Talk: NHL’s Mid-Summer Landscape (Ep. 409)

Just over three weeks removed from free agency and the NHL has hit its annual lull in the offseason.
On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive provide some updates on the latest news for the Florida Panthers, discuss some topical tidbits from around the NHL, and share their thoughts on how several teams look heading into the 2026-27 season.
Highlights include:
- Discussing the latest Panthers updates. (1:20)
- News and notes from around the NHL. (8:45)
- Which teams changed their trajectories this summer? (14:30)