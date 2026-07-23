Territory Talk: NHL’s Mid-Summer Landscape (Ep. 409)

Check out the latest episode of Territory Talk!

TT 409 16x9
By Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive

Just over three weeks removed from free agency and the NHL has hit its annual lull in the offseason.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive provide some updates on the latest news for the Florida Panthers, discuss some topical tidbits from around the NHL, and share their thoughts on how several teams look heading into the 2026-27 season.

Highlights include:

  • Discussing the latest Panthers updates. (1:20)
  • News and notes from around the NHL. (8:45)
  • Which teams changed their trajectories this summer? (14:30)

Fans can also listen to the episode of any of the below platforms:

News Feed

WPTV-TV to Air ‘Panthers 360: Offseason Special’ Wednesday, July 22 at 7 p.m. (ET)

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Mikulas Hovorka on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

PROSPECTS: Eriksson making strides after first full season in SHL

Florida Panthers Announce Three-Year ECHL Affiliation Extension with Savannah Ghost Pirates

A Closer Look: Florida Panthers 2026-27 Schedule Breakdown

Florida Panthers Announce 2026-27 Regular Season Schedule

Panthers to celebrate 2026-27 home opener vs. Wild on Saturday, Oct. 10

Shea Busch was ‘definitely a leader’ at development camp for Panthers

NHL Summer Sizzle Workout Edition: Seth Jones

Marchand has adorable offseason workout partner in daughter Rue

‘I won’t take it for granted’: Hathaway energized by opportunity with Panthers

Markstrom shows off new Panthers gear with son, Clark

Q&A: Tyler Muszelik talks going pro, birthday & more!

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Donovan Sebrango on a One-Year Contract

Gudas aims to ‘bring more fire into the battle’ in second stint with Panthers

Luostarinen: ‘It’s a big deal to get an extension like this’

Panthers mascot hangs backstage with Ariana Grande before South Florida show

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Casey Fitzgerald on a One-Year, Two-Way Contract