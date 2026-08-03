Filipino hockey representation arrives at 2026 Amerigol LATAM Cup

“I was surprised,” said Stapleton, a center who played 118 games with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Atlanta Thrashers and Winnipeg Jets from 2009-12. “People usually say it was Mathew Dumba or Jason Robertson.”

Stapleton said he was surprised to learn that Filipino involvement in hockey has grown and is thriving to the point that he was invited to help coach and inspire the first teams of Filipino heritage to play at the Amerigol LATAM Cup.

Philippines Fil-Nation Select has Under-12 and Under-16 teams skating at the tournament which began Saturday at the Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs and Palm Beach Skate Zone in Wellington, Florida, and runs through Sunday.

“I didn't know there was that many Filipino hockey players, to be honest,” he said. “It's pretty cool to see.”