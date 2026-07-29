Florida Panthers Launch Street Hockey League at Plantation Central Park

Community-driven street hockey league registration open now for kids ages 8-14

Youth Ball Hockey League at Plantation Central Park_Social_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla.  The Florida Panthers today announced that they have launched an all new ‘Panthers Street Hockey League’ beginning at Plantation Central Park.

Kids ages 8-14 can participate in the 13-week program which includes practices, games and playoffs from September through December. Participants of all skill levels are welcome to join.  

The league will feature two divisions:  

  • Tuesdays: U11 (8-11 Years Old) including 4v4 gameplay with goalies 
  • Thursdays: U14 (12-14 Years Old) including full rink 5v5 gameplay with goalies

Required equipment includes stick, helmet, gloves, shin guards and elbow pads are recommended but not required. All equipment can be purchased directly through the Panthers. The league will use all volunteer-based coaches with those coaches receiving a discount on their children’s registration fees for the program.  

Participants can register as an individual and will be placed on a team at random or participants can register with friends, requesting up to two friends to play on the same team with.  

For more information or to register, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/PSHL.  

2026-27 Florida Panthers preseason tickets are on sale now! To score tickets for the Panthers matchups on Sept. 20 vs. Carolina Hurricanes and Sept. 26 vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, click here. For all the latest in Panthers news, concerts and events at Amerant Bank Arena & FTL War Memorial, sign up for '93 Society newsletter and receive information straight to your inbox. Visit FloridaPanthers.com or SeatGeek.com for all ticketing needs.

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