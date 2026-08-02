Sled hockey debuts at 2026 Amerigol LATAM Cup

The ultimate goal, Otero said, is to entice some LATAM Cup countries to establish sled hockey programs that could someday compete in the Paralympics.

“To be able to grow the sport, it’s amazing to get eyes out there and be able to just bring focus to people who probably haven’t seen it,” said Greg Shaw, a two-time Paralympics gold medalist (2010, 2014) who was at the LATAM Cup over the weekend. “Maybe they’ve seen it on TV, but being able to see it in person is a whole different thing.”

The weekend showcase was especially important for Madeleine Gallagher, Space Coast player and Palm Bay, Florida, resident who was a member of the U.S. team that won the inaugural World Para Hockey Women’s World Championship in Dolny Kubin, Slovakia, last August.

Women’s sled hockey is striving to become a Paralympic event, but not enough countries currently play the sport for it to qualify. National teams from Australia, Canada, Great Britain, Norway, and the U.S., alongside a Team World composed of players from various nations, competed at the 2025 Women’s Para Ice Hockey Championship

“Whether they're Latin American or any other countries, we’re just looking for more players to be able to make it to the Paralympics because that’s our end goal right now,” Gallagher said.