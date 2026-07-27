Color of Hockey: Amerigol LATAM Cup to celebrate 8th year

Selected by the New York Rangers in the first round with the No. 6 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft, Montoya made his NHL debut for the Phoenix Coyotes on April 1, 2009, a 23-save performance in a 3-0 win at the Colorado Avalanche.

He went on to go 67-49-24 in 168 NHL games (136 starts) with the Coyotes, New York Islanders, Winnipeg Jets, Panthers, Montreal Canadiens and Edmonton Oilers, with a 2.65 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and seven shoutouts.

Montoya said participating in the LATAM Cup will be a sentimental journey and a homecoming to a Cuban American community that enthusiastically embraced him as “The Big Cubano” during his tenure with Florida.

“I've had the chance to represent the United States of America at the (IIHF) World Junior Championship, one of my biggest dreams ever,” said Montoya, who is vice president of cultural growth and strategy for the Dallas Stars. “Now I have the opportunity to coach Team Cuba and coach my son. I'm getting chills talking about it right now. As the first Cuban American to play in the NHL, for me, this is that full circle moment.

“The manager for Team Cuba reached out, Henry was able to play, and the Dallas Stars encouraged me to go and help grow the game. I said yes, and now we've got the Cubans from my family coming from all parts of Florida to come watch us play.”

The NHL and NHL Players’ Association, through the Industry Growth Fund and Florida Panthers, help support the LATAM Cup. The fund was created as part of the Collective Bargaining Agreement in 2013 to support and accelerate the development of League and Club initiatives and projects that promote long-term fan development and increase participation in hockey at all levels.

“Over the past seven years, the LATAM Cup has become a powerful example of hockey’s ability to bring people together, celebrate culture and create opportunity,” said Rob Knesaurek, senior vice president, NHL community development and industry growth. “What started as a vision to showcase talent from Latin America and other non-traditional hockey markets has grown into a premier international event that inspires players, families and communities.

“Through the support of the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund, the LATAM Cup has helped expand access to the game, strengthen local hockey communities and create meaningful opportunities for participants to develop a lifelong connection to hockey. We’re proud of the tournament’s continued growth and the positive impact it is making both on and off the ice."