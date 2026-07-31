2026 LATAM Cup Preview

The Florida Panthers IceDen is soon to be packed with over 1,500 hockey players from all over the world, along with their families, friends and hockey fans.

Starting on Saturday, Aug. 1, the Panthers IceDen will host the eighth annual Amerigol LATAM Cup.

Continuing to grow each year, 68 teams and roughly 1,500 players will take the ice across nine divisions.

"The Florida Panthers Foundation is proud to support the Amerigol LATAM Cup through a grant that helps make this tournament possible. This tournament is a true celebration of culture and the continued growth of hockey across Latin America, the Caribbean and beyond,” said VP of Panthers Foundation & Community Relations John Colombo.

Players will represent countries, regions and Indigenous communities from Latin America, the Caribbean, South Asia and other countries from around the world.

Many of these players and teams will travel from places with little to no access to ice or organized hockey programs.

For others that live in North America, they will have the chance to represent their family’s roots.

A busy opening weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, Amerigol will host its International Para Ice Hockey Showcase.

The showcase will feature exhibition games with accomplished para ice hockey players.

Following the showcase, the public is invited to free "Try Sled Hockey" clinics to get a firsthand look at the sport.

On Sunday, the tournament will have its first ever Skills Competition.

Youth players born between 2009 and 2015 will square off in hardest shot, fastest skater, accuracy shooting, fastest goalie and shootout challenge events.

Midway through the tournament, on Wednesday, some of the LATAM Cup's top young talent will be spotlighted in the inaugural Dynasty LATAM Cup International All-Star Games.

The tournament will conclude on Aug. 9, with the U12 Legacy Final, Men’s Division II Final, Women’s Division I Final, and Men’s Division I Final.

Last year’s winners included:

Men's Division I: Puerto Rico

Men's Division II: Greece

Men's Division III: Pakistan

Women's Division I: Lucky Pucks

Women's Division II: Caribbean

U16 Youth: Venezuela

U14 Youth: Colombia

U12 Youth: Brazil

This year, the tournament community will also step up off the ice as organizers will be collecting essential items for families in Venezuela.

HOW TO WATCH

Tickets are just $5 and available now here. The Panthers Pro Shop at Panthers IceDen will be open throughout the duration of the tournament from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A full schedule of games can be found at AmerigolHockey.com.