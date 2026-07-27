Amerigol LATAM Cup Returns to Panthers IceDen for Eighth Annual Tournament from Aug. 1-9

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — The Florida Panthers today announced that the 2026 Amerigol LATAM Cup will return for the eighth annual tournament, held Aug. 1-9, 2026, with games played at Florida Panthers IceDen in Coral Springs. Attendance to all LATAM Cup events is open to the public and supported by the Florida Panthers, the National Hockey League (NHL) and the National Hockey League Players' Association (NHLPA) via the Industry Growth Fund (IGF). Tickets are available for sale now at AmerigolHockey.com. Fans can stream the 2026 LATAM Cup for free by visiting AmerigolHockeyTV.

The mission of the Amerigol International Hockey Association remains to provide hockey players in Latin America, the Caribbean, South Asia, and other non-traditional hockey markets around the world the opportunity to showcase their talent and raise awareness of hockey in their countries, while simultaneously growing the game within these communities in North America.

"For the eighth consecutive year, we're proud to host the Amerigol LATAM Cup at Panthers IceDen," said VP of Florida Panthers Foundation & Community Relations John Colombo. "This tournament is a true celebration of culture and the continued growth of hockey across Latin America, the Caribbean communities and beyond."

This year's Amerigol LATAM Cup is expected to welcome 68 teams with 1,500 players representing nations from Latin America, the Caribbean, and around the world, including Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Brazil, Caribbean, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Egypt, First Nations, Israel, Lebanon, Mexico, Pakistan, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, the Philippines and more.

The tournament will be split into two tiers beginning Aug. 1-4, featuring Men's Sr. Div. (35+), Women's Div. II, U16 Select, U14 Select and U12 Select. The second tier runs from Aug. 5 through Aug. 9 featuring Men's Div. I, Women's Div. I, Men's Div. II, and U12 Legacy. The tournament will also feature an inaugural Skills Competition and a Sled Hockey Showcase on Aug. 1-2.

The Florida Panthers Foundation has provided $20,000 in support of the 2026 Amerigol LATAM Cup, reflecting the organization's ongoing commitment to growing the game of hockey in diverse communities across South Florida and beyond.

“We are incredibly grateful to the Florida Panthers, the NHL and the NHLPA for their continued support of our mission,” said Amerigol International Hockey Association Founder and President Juan Carlos Otero. “Welcoming 68 teams and approximately 1,500 players from around the world demonstrates how much the tournament and the game of hockey continue to grow within non-traditional hockey communities.”

Additionally, the inaugural LATAM Cup International All-Star Games will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 5 at Panthers IceDen from 11 am to 1:45 p.m. (ET).

The tournament is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8 a.m. (ET). A full schedule of games is available at AmerigolHockey.com.

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About NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund

Established in 2013 by the National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association, and supported by the NHL’s 32 Clubs, the Industry Growth Fund (IGF) supports and accelerates NHL and Club business initiatives that promote long-term fan development, increase participation at all levels of hockey with an emphasis on youth, and build hockey awareness and avidity in local Club markets and across the United States and Canada. Since its inception, the IGF has dedicated more than $240 million to programming, initiatives, events and education that reach diverse audiences, create unique hockey opportunities for players and fans, and bring hockey to communities across North America.