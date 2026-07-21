PROSPECTS: Eriksson making strides after first full season in SHL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Linus Eriksson might have a future in a front office down the road.

Earlier this month, the Florida Panthers prospect captained his hand-picked team to a 4-1 win in the intrasquad that closed out development camp.

“No one is celebrating me yet, but we’ll see,” the young Swede smiled.

Given his most-recent season, it’s no surprise that Eriksson managed to lead his team to victory.

In January, the 20-year-old forward played an important role in helping Sweden capture gold at the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Suiting up in seven games at the annual best-on-best tournament, Eriksson collected two points (1G, 1A) and owned a +1 plus/minus rating.

In the 4-2 win over Czechia in the championship game, he ranked fifth on Sweden team with 17:28 of ice time.

“It was awesome,” said Eriksson, who opened the scoring for Sweden against Finland in the semifinal. “Best thing I’ve ever done in my life. Just a special group. Felt directly when I met the group that we had something special, and we won gold. It was awesome.”

Originally taken by the Panthers in the second round (58th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, Eriksson has been making steady progress since entering the pipeline.

Making a big leap this past season, he enjoyed his first season as a full-time professional in Sweden’s top league.

Lacing up his skates in 43 games in the SHL for Timra IK, the burgeoning forward logged seven points (2G, 5A).

Earning more responsibility in the latter half of the season, he saw at least 15 minutes of ice time in eight of his final 12 games.

“I think it was good for me,” said Eriksson, who will continue to develop in the SHL in the upcoming season. “The SHL is a really good league right now. It’s good for me to be there on a daily basis, train and compete with those guys. … “Every day, just be there, compete with the stronger, older guys and try to be better them. Just be there and compete with them.”

Taking what he learned in the SHL and bringing it overseas, Eriksson enjoyed his role as a veteran during Florida’s development camp.

“It’s the third time now,” the Stockholm native said of his annual summer trip to Fort Lauderdale. “I’ve learned a lot. Getting more confidence to be here. Getting to learn all the coaches and players, too. It feels good. … It’s been so good. A smaller group [at camp], so more individual [time]. Off ice, on ice, it’s been a great few days here.”

One coach in particular that inspires Eriksson is Patric Hornqvist.

A veteran of 901 games in the NHL – including 131 with the Panthers – Hornqvist has been a part of Florida’s hockey operations department since he retired in 2023.

In addition to winning the Stanley Cup twice as a player with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he helped Sweden win gold at the IIHF World Championship in 2018.

Searching for a mentor, Eriksson need look no further than his fellow countryman.

“He’s a good guy,” Eriksson said of Hornqvist. “I’ve talked to him a lot back home in Sweden. It’s great to have him here.”

Molding his game to fit into the style of “Panthers Hockey” that Hornqvist helped build, Eriksson knows what he needs to do in order to eventually make it to the NHL.

Even though he’s still got a long ways to go in his journey, the blueprint for success is there.

“Just play hard, compete, play with speed and be a good teammate,” Eriksson said.