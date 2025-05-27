Injured Panthers skate prior to Game 5 in Raleigh 

FORT LAUDERDALE – Working their way back from injuries, Sam Reinhart, Niko Mikkola and A.J. Greer all took the ice for the Florida Panthers during Tuesday’s practice.

An optional skate at Baptist Health IcePlex, the trio was part of a small group of skaters.

All three players missed Monday’s 3-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final, a loss that cut Florida’s lead in the series to 3-1.

With Game 5 coming up on Wednesday in Raleigh, their status remains up in the air.

As it stands now, they’re still considered day to day.

“We’ll see how they are tomorrow,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the trio’s progress. “It’s what we expected and what we hoped for. We’ll get them on the ice again tomorrow.”

Reinhart has been out of action since suffering a lower-body injury early in Game 2, while Mikkola and Greer both left the ice in the third period of Game 3 with undisclosed ailments.

After pacing the Panthers in goals (39) and points (81) during the regular season, Reinhart has recorded 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 games so far this postseason.

A pillar next to Seth Jones on the team’s second pair, Mikkola has reached a new level in the playoffs, recording five points (three goals, two assists), 40 hits and 13 blocks in 15 games.

Packing a punch on the fourth line, Greer has two goals and 44 hits in 11 playoff games.

“You never want to see anyone go down with an injury or miss a game,” forward Evan Rodrigues said. “It’s nice to have them back on the ice and know they’re close.”

If the Panthers can top the Hurricanes in Game 5, they'll advance to their third straight Stanley Cup Final.

Stay tuned for updates following Wednesday’s morning skate at Lenovo Center.