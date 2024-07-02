Greer: ‘I’m going to give 110% every time I’m out there’

SUNRISE, Fla. – A.J. Greer is ready to roll up his sleeves.

“The thing that I pride myself on the most is my hard work,” the new Florida Panthers forward said during a Zoom teleconference on Tuesday. “You guys are going to see that. That’s what got me to where I am today, and it’s not going to stop. I’m going to give 110% every time I’m out there.”

Inked by the Panthers to a two-year contract on the opening day of free agency on Monday, Greer believes he can bring both physicality and some point production to the team’s revamped fourth line.

In 59 games with the Calgary Flames in 2023-24, he scored a career-high six goals.

He also racked up 100 hits despite averaging less than nine minutes of ice time per tilt.

At 27 years old, the 6-foot-3 sparkplug believes his best hockey is still ahead of him.

“I think it’s a really good fit,” said Greer, whose numbers would’ve been even higher last season had he not missed nearly two months with a fractured foot. “Coming in as a bottom-six player, I want to make sure I bring my A-game every single night. They know what to expect, but I think I might surprise a few people. I’m very confident in what I bring.”

Originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Greer has accumulated 32 points (13 goals, 19 assists) and 275 hits in 167 career games over parts of seven NHL seasons.

But in all that time, he’s yet to appear in a playoff game.

By taking his talents to South Florida, he’s hoping that will change.

After all, no team has played more playoff games the last two seasons than the Panthers.

“It’s an honor and a privilege, to be honest,” Greer said of joining the newly-crowned champs. “Coming into a team that’ just won the Stanley Cup, there’s a high standard of play and there’s a high level of respect in that locker room. I’m so grateful and so fortunate to be able to come into this group. I’ll give everything I’ve got to make this team better.”

Hoping to become a fan favorite, Greer has gotten off to a good start.

Not long after putting pen to paper with the Panthers, the Joliette, Quebec native posted an old photo of himself on Instagram standing next to none other than Roberto Luongo.