Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today, in conjunction with the National Hockey League, their schedule for the 2024-25 regular season.

To view the team's full calendar, click **HERE**.

The Panthers will open the season by raising the 2024 Stanley Cup champions banner at Amerant Bank Arena against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. ET. The Cats will then head on a four-game road trip to Ottawa, Buffalo, Boston and Columbus from Oct. 10-Oct. 15.

The Panthers longest homestand of the season is six games between Nov. 2-16 facing the Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils twice, and the Winnipeg Jets. The Cats have two five-game homestands throughout the season between Dec. 23-Jan. 3 and Feb. 27-March 8. The first of two 2024 Stanley Cup Final rematches will be at Rogers Place in Edmonton at 8:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Dec. 16, followed by the Oilers visiting Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, Feb. 27.

The Cats will play their first-ever game against the NHL’s newest franchise, the Utah Hockey Club, at Delta Center in Utah on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 10 p.m. ET and again on Friday, March 28 at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

GLOBAL SERIES

The 2024 NHL Global Series™ features the Panthers and Dallas Stars in two games at Nokia Arena in the hometown of Panthers Captain Aleksander Barkov in Tampere, Finland on Nov. 1 and 2. Barkov became the first Finnish-born NHL captain to win a Stanley Cup this past season, and he grew up competing for the Liiga club Tappara Tampere which now plays at Nokia Arena. Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola also spent one season with Tappara in 2017-18.

HOCKEY NIGHTS IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Twenty-three games of the Florida Panthers 2024-25 home schedule will take place on Thursdays and Saturdays with eight Thursday matchups and 15 Saturday games on the docket. Thursday games will begin at 7 p.m. ET and Saturday games are schedule-dependent with most games dropping the puck at 6 p.m. ET. The Panthers will host one Sunday matinee against the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. ET.

HOCKEY HOLIDAYS

The Panthers will face the Toronto Maple Leafs the night before Thanksgiving at Amerant Bank Arena at 7:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 27, and will head on the road the day after Thanksgiving to play the Carolina Hurricanes for a Friday afternoon contest at 3 p.m. ET on Nov. 29.

During the winter holidays, the Panthers will face their intrastate rival the Tampa Bay Lightning on Dec. 23 at home at 7 p.m. The club will host two additional games before heading into the new year as they face the Montreal Canadiens in a matinee 1 p.m. ET matchup on Saturday, Dec. 28 and the New York Rangers on Monday, Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. ET.

MATINEE MATCHUPS

The Panthers will host six matinee matchups throughout the regular season at Amerant Bank Arena, facing the Carolina Hurricanes (Saturday, Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. ET), Montreal Canadiens (Saturday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. ET & Sunday, March 30 at 1 p.m. ET), Boston Bruins (Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1 p.m. ET), Chicago Blackhawks (Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. ET) and Calgary Flames (Saturday, March 1 at 3 p.m. ET).

ROAD WARRIORS

The longest road trip of the season for the Cats will run from March 11-March 22 when they visit Boston Bruins (March 11), Toronto Maple Leafs (March 13), Montreal Canadiens (March 15), New York Islanders (March 16), Columbus Blue Jackets (March 20) and Washington Capitals (March 22).

