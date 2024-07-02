Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward MacKenzie Entwistle to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward MacKenzie Entwistle on a one-year, two-way contract.

Entwistle, 24, skated in a career-high 67 games with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2023-24, matching his single-season career best with five goals (5-6-11). His 139 hits were the third most among Blackhawks forwards, and his 47 PIMs also ranked third on the club.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound native of Georgetown, Ontario has skated in 193 career NHL games, all with Chicago from 2020-21 to 2023-24, recording 35 points (15-20-35). He has also appeared in 80 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Chicago’s affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs, producing 39 points (15-24-39) from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

Prior to his professional career, Entwistle played in four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) between the Hamilton Bulldogs (2015-16 to 2018-19) and Guelph Storm (2018-19), logging 134 points (61-73-134) and 125 PIMs over 220 regular season games. He served as captain of Hamilton during the 2018-19 campaign and won back-to-back OHL titles with Hamilton (2017-18) and Guelph (2018-19).

On the international stage, Entwistle competed for Canada at the 2017 IIHF U18 World Championship and the 2019 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, leading Canada with four goals and seven points at the 2017 U18s.

Entwistle was originally selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the third round (69th overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft.

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! 2024-25 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are on sale now! Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.