Gadjovich firing up the crowd and teammates during playoffs

FORT LAUDERDALE – If you’ve opened social media at any point in the last 36 hours, there’s a good chance you’ve seen Johan Gadjovich’s face staring right back at you.

Bloodied nose.

Tongue out.

Pure joy.

While the grizzled forward didn’t find the back of the net during Florida’s 6-1 win over the Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday, he certainly made an impression.

“He gives a lot of energy,” defenseman Gustav Forsling. “He’s been unreal for us.”

That injection of energy was evident during the third period.

With the Panthers holding a 5-1 lead, the Oilers kicked off a line brawl that resulted in five separate fights, with the title card belonging to Gadjovich and Edmonton’s Darnell Nurse.

Gadjovich is listed at 6-foot-3 and 211 pounds; Nurse stands 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds.

Even with six goals for the home team, the fight might’ve drawn the biggest cheer of the night.

“It’ a physical sport,” said Gadjovich, who’s regarded as one of the NHL’s top fighters. “We stuck together as a team, and we’ve all got each other’s backs. I got tied up with Nurse. We were stuck together for a couple minutes there. It (the fight) felt pretty long. We love playing at home. It’s fun to feed off the crowd because they’re so loud and so supportive of us.”

Just as the fans support the Panthers, Gadjovich supports his teammates.

Showing their thanks, he received the game puck in the locker room after the win.

“An incredible guy, and that whole line,” said forward Brad Marchand, who made the decision to give the puck to Gadjovich as the team's previous winner. “Gadjy did an incredible job sticking up for the guys there and taking on Nurse, who's obviously a tough guy as well."

Gadjovich said the moment caught him by surprise.

“I wasn’t expecting that but it’s cool to get that from him,” he smiled. “It’s just such a big team effort. Obviously, anyone could have gotten that puck, but it’s fun.”

While the fight put him in the spotlight, Gadjovich has been a stud all playoffs.

In addition to notching three points (two goals, one assist), the bearded bruiser leads the Panthers and ranks first among all players this postseason with 37.33 hits per 60 minutes.

Teaming up with Tomas Nosek and A.J. Greer to form a formidable fourth line, Gadjovich, who’s in the midst of his second season with the Panthers, has also yet to be on the ice for a goal against over his 96:27 of ice time at 5-on-5 these playoffs.

Getting back into the lineup in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round against the Toronto Mapel Leafs, head coach Paul Maurice firmly believes that line gave the Panthers the shot in the arm they needed.

“It’s not always about the goals you score, but it’s about energy level, consistency of systematic routes, the basics,” Maurice said of the physical, forechecking trio of veterans. “When they came into the Toronto series, that, for me, was the inflection point. They got us back more to our style of game. Jonah is a big part of that.’’

After being a healthy scratch during last year’s run to the Stanley Cup, Gadjovich is now playing an important role in trying to help the Panthers keep Lord Stanley in South Florida.

“He’s been a big, big key for us all season,” forward Anton Lundell said.

Winning each of the last two games to take a 2-1 lead in the Cup Final, the Panthers will host the Oilers in a pivotal Game 4 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

While there might not be actual fists flying this time, the game will certainly be a fight.

“They’re going to bounce back,” Gadjovich said of trying to push the Oilers to the brink. “They’re a very, very good team and they’re going to want to answer for the game that just happened. We’re expecting their best. At the end of the day, we just focus on us and our game.”

