NOTEBOOK: Checking in at 5-on-5; Success on the Penalty Kill 

FORT LAUDERDALE – Even with 5-on-5 play at a premium, the Florida Panthers liked what they saw during their 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Long before things got out of hand on Monday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers had a lot to like about their game, particularly in the fleeting moments with no special teams.

Despite the whistles blowing early and often, the Panthers made their time at 5-on-5 count in the first two periods, leading the Oilers in both goals (3-0) and scoring chances (12-4).

Keeping their crease clean, they also allowed just one high-danger shot attempt.

"I thought we were pretty good 5-on-5,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “It wasn't the same kind of transition game for both teams. I think both teams were a little bit more patient with what they tried to do 5-on-5. I just kind of speed through the special teams stuff."

Winning each of the last two games to build up a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers have found a lot more success at 5-on-5 than the Oilers through three games.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, they lead 8-4 in goals and 88-69 in scoring chances in the series.

On the back end, the pair of Seth Jones and Niko Mikkola has been incredibly effective at both ends for the Panthers, leading 3-0 in goals at 5-on-5. Despite playing tough minutes, the top pair of Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling has also been stalwart, surrendering just two goals.

Up front, the line of Anton Lundell, Brad Marchan and Eetu Luostarinen is up 2-0 in goals at 5-on-5.

“Obviously, we are a very deep team, and not just deep offensively,” Marchand said. “A lot of guys play a 200-foot game, and [we have] a lot of great leaders in this group as well. Obviously, I think that is one of our strengths, the depth of the group from the front end to the back end to the goaltending. It's the way that they have orchestrated this group and lineup to play a certain way. You’ve got to give a lot of credit to management. "

Trying to take a 3-1 series lead in Game 4 on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena, the Panthers know they’ll need to keep clicking at 5-on-5 if they want to push the Oilers to the brink of elimination.

PENALTY KILL IS KING

Before the goals started to flow, it was the penalty kill that shined for the Panthers.

Prior to Carter Verhaeghe doubling Florida’s lead to 2-0, the Oilers had a chance to tie the game in the first period on the man advantage, but were held off the board by a great kill.

Despite nearly spending the entire two minutes in the offensive zone, Edmonton couldn’t get into a groove as players like Gustav Forsling kept killing plays with incredible stick work.

Between the pipes, Sergei Bobrovsky also stopped all four shots that came his way.

“You’re trying to build the moment and stay in the moment,” said Bobrovsky, who made nine of his 32 saves on the penalty kill. “You want to help the guys to win the moment.”

After going 3-for-3 in the first period on the penalty kill, the Panthers finished 5-for-6.

A difference maker in the series, the penalty kill, which has been the backbone of Florida’s success the past two playoff runs, has killed off 13 of 16 power plays for the Oilers so far.

Forsling leads the Panthers with 14:21 of shorthanded ice time in the series, while Aaron Ekblad (11:07), Aleksander Barkov (10:53), Seth Jones (8:19), Tomas Nosek (7:59), Sam Reinhart (7:57) and Eetu Luostarinen (7:44) have also seen big minutes on the penalty kill.

In many ways, the penalty kill is a beacon of Florida’s culture.

Despite the Panthers leading 5-1 in the third period in Game 3, Nosek brought the bench to its feet when he laid out to block a shot and put his body on the line on a late penalty kill.

“That’s the kind of player he is,” Verhaeghe said of Nosek. “He puts his body on the line for us every game. He plays so hard for us. Huge PK minutes and some really good things that don’t get appreciated. That’s one of those things Nosy does for us. He’s been awesome.”

I guess you could say it’s the kill that gives the Panthers life.

STARS KEPT IN CHECK

After combing for nine points (three goals, six assists) in Games 1 and 2, the superstar duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were kept in check by the Panthers during Game 3.

In the loss, McDavid recorded one shot attempt, while Draisaitl had zero.

Per NaturalStatTrick.com, it was the first time this season -- both regular season and playoffs -- that Draisaitl went a whole game without registering a single shot attempt.

Making that stat even more impressive is the opportunities they had to make an impact.

Each player accumulated over six minutes of ice time on the power play in Game 3.

While it’s only one game, the Panthers proved they can slow down Edmonton’s stars.

BIG GAME BOB

One player that’s not slowing down is Bobrovsky.

Making 32 saves in Game 3 – including stopping everything he saw at even strength – the two-time Vezina Trophy winner continues to stand on his head in the Stanley Cup Final.

After stopping 22 total high-danger shots in Games 1 and 2 of the series, Bobrovsky was rewarded by his teammates by having to face only four high-danger shots in Game 3.

Tied for the second most saves through the first three games of a Stanley Cup Final, Bobrovsky’s already tallied 116 saves to help the Panthers gain a leg up in the series.

“One moment at a time,” Bobrovsky said. “I don’t think too much.”

The brick wall behind Florida’s back-to-back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, Bobrovsky has gone 14-6 with a .916 save percentage and three shutouts during this year’s playoffs.

Per MoneyPuck.com, his 11.4 goals saved above expected ranks first this postseason.

“I appreciate the opportunity,” he said.

While the Panthers know who will be leading them out of the tunnel for Game 4, the Oilers have a decision to make when it comes to their goaltending situation moving forward.

After giving up five goals on 23 shots in Game 3, Stuart Skinner was replaced by Calvin Pickard in Edmonton’s net early in the third period. In relief, Pickard, who went 6-0 earlier these playoffs after taking over the starting job, surrendered one goal against eight shots.

In the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final, Skinner owns a .866 save percentage.

So, who will start in Game 4?

"We haven't decided," Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch said Tuesday.

Stay tuned.