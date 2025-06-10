Territory Talk: Goals, brawls and more as Panthers take Game 3 (Ep. 359)

TT 359 16x9

Well, fans certainly got their money’s worth.

Taking a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers showed their skill and toughness in a 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on the lopsided win, the continued excellence of Florida’s penalty kill and more.

Plus, hear postgame sound from Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe.

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers take advantage of home ice. (1:30)
  • The Oilers lose their cool. (8:30)
  • Edmonton’s top stars were quiet in Game 3. (16:50)
  • Hear postgame sound from Tkachuk and Verhaeghe. (20:30)
  • Offseason pickups paying off big for Panthers. (28:25)
  • Looking ahead to Game 4. (35:15)

