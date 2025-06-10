Territory Talk: Goals, brawls and more as Panthers take Game 3 (Ep. 359)

Well, fans certainly got their money’s worth.

Taking a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, the Florida Panthers showed their skill and toughness in a 6-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on the lopsided win, the continued excellence of Florida’s penalty kill and more.

Plus, hear postgame sound from Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe.

Highlights include: