NHL.com is providing in-depth roster, prospect and fantasy analysis for each of its 32 teams from Aug. 1-Sept. 1. Today, the top five prospects for the Florida Panthers, according to NHL.com.
Top prospects for Florida Panthers
Devine, Hovorka could make impact in NHL this season
© Getty Images
1. Matvei Shuravin, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 97 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: CSKA Moscow Jr. (MHL): 38 GP, 4-20-24; Dmitrov (VHL): 2 GP, 1-0-1
Shuravin spent most of the season with CSKA Moscow’s junior team after playing 11 games in the Kontinental Hockey League in 2023-24. The 19-year-old had a strong season, though, leading the junior team’s defensemen in assists and points and tying for the most goals among defensemen. A mobile skater with size (6-foot-4, 218 pounds), Shuravin also tied for the team lead with a plus-26 rating. He had one assist and a plus-3 rating in six playoff games.
“Every once in a while, there are players who come around who are good at everything and that’s what he does,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “He doesn’t have a weakness in his game.”
Shuravin is expected to play in Russia again this season.
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
2. Jack Devine, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 221 pick in 2022 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: University of Denver (NCAA): 44 GP, 13-44-57; Charlotte (AHL): 3 GP, 0-2-2
Devine led the NCAA in assists and points as a senior to help the University of Denver reach the Frozen Four for the third time in his four seasons, including national titles in 2022 and 2024. The 21-year-old signed a three-year entry-level contract with Florida on April 12 and played in three American Hockey League regular-season games before getting five points (two goals, three assists) in seven playoff games to help Charlotte reach the Calder Cup Final before losing to Abbotsford.
Devine (5-11, 173) will need more experience in the AHL this season, but the 221st player of 225 selected in the 2022 draft looks like he could turn out to be a find for the Panthers.
“He’s going to have to play a while and then adjust and then see,” Zito said. “The things that he does well, the way that he thinks the game, puts him in a pretty good situation moving forward. I think just his innate hockey understanding will be really helpful.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
3. Mikulas Hovorka, D
How acquired: Signed as undrafted free agent April 10, 2024
2024-25 season: Charlotte (AHL): 60 GP: 3-7-10
After needing some time to adapt in his first season playing in North America, Hovorka became more comfortable in the second half. The 24-year-old native of Praha, Czechia played in all 18 playoff games for Charlotte and had five assists during its run to the Calder Cup Final. Hovorka is still learning how to best utilize his imposing size (6-6, 229) and strength within the North American game, but could be an option to play for the Panthers this season if there is need for a callup on defense.
“It took him a little while to adjust and then once he did, in the playoffs, he was really good,” Zito said. “He’s a size, strength guy that comes from an environment where they don’t have a lot of size, strength impact players defensively, so for him it’s as much of an adjustment to the playing style.”
Projected NHL arrival: This season
4. Linus Eriksson, F
How acquired: Selected with No. 58 pick in 2024 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Timra (SHL): 18 GP, 1-1-2; Djurgardens (Allsvenskan): 18 GP, 1-3-4; Djurgardens J20 (J20 Nationell): 3 GP, 1-4-5
Eriksson got his first experience in the Swedish Hockey League in 2024-25 after being loaned to Timra following the 2025 World Junior Championship, where he had two goals in seven games to help Sweden finish fourth. A swift skater who was the Panthers’ first pick in the 2024 draft (they haven’t had a first-round pick since 2021), Eriksson (6-0, 183) is reliable defensively, but will try to develop more of his offensive game this season with Timra, where he is signed for two more seasons. The 19-year-old is also expected to represent Sweden again at the 2026 World Junior Championship.
Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28
5. Mike Benning, D
How acquired: Selected with No. 95 pick in 2020 NHL Draft
2024-25 season: Charlotte (AHL): 54 GP, 9-23-32
Benning continued to show his offensive potential in his second professional season with Charlotte after three seasons at the University of Denver, upping his production from 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 72 regular-season games in 2023-24. The 23-year-old also had nine points (five goals, four assists) in 18 AHL playoff games, including the overtime winner in Game 2 of the Calder Cup Final. Benning (5-9, 185) could be another callup candidate if Florida has injuries on defense.
Projected NHL arrival: Next season