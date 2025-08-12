Top prospects for Florida Panthers

1. Matvei Shuravin, D

How acquired: Selected with No. 97 pick in 2024 NHL Draft

2024-25 season: CSKA Moscow Jr. (MHL): 38 GP, 4-20-24; Dmitrov (VHL): 2 GP, 1-0-1

Shuravin spent most of the season with CSKA Moscow’s junior team after playing 11 games in the Kontinental Hockey League in 2023-24. The 19-year-old had a strong season, though, leading the junior team’s defensemen in assists and points and tying for the most goals among defensemen. A mobile skater with size (6-foot-4, 218 pounds), Shuravin also tied for the team lead with a plus-26 rating. He had one assist and a plus-3 rating in six playoff games.

“Every once in a while, there are players who come around who are good at everything and that’s what he does,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. “He doesn’t have a weakness in his game.”

Shuravin is expected to play in Russia again this season.

Projected NHL arrival: 2027-28