Florida Panthers Announce 2024 Stanley Cup Final Activations

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers have announced today activations for the 2024 Stanley Cup Final Games, including viewing parties, watch parties, giveaways and more.

All fans in attendance and with a game ticket will receive a rally towel for Game 1 on Saturday, June 8 courtesy of Amerant Bank and for Game 2 on Monday, June 10 courtesy of SeatGeek.

The Panthers will host the official Stanley Cup Concert Series featuring GRAMMY-nominated artist The Kid LAROI on Saturday, June 8 starting at 6 p.m. The Game 2 pregame concert will feature GRAMMY Award-winning DJ and Miami’s own DJ Khaled starting on Monday, June 10 at 6 p.m. Amerant Bank Arena parking lots will open at 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Monday. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend the concert, no game ticket is required.

Following the pregame concert, the Panthers will host a viewing party outside Amerant Bank Arena in C2 parking lot that is free and open to the public. Fans attending the viewing party are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.

Eastern Conference Champions and 2024 Stanley Cup Final exclusive merchandise is available now at Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena, Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex and FLATeamShop.com. Special hours at Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena include: Saturday, June 8 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, June 9 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, June 10 from 12 to 5:30 p.m., June 11-June 15 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Florida Panthers Foundation will have a combined 50/50 jackpot presented by Autonation for Games 1 and 2 with a $5,000 early bird prize during the third period of Game 1 and the grand jackpot prize winner being selected during the third period of Game 2. Fans can visit FlaPanthers5050.com to purchase their 50/50 raffle tickets online or in person at Amerant Bank Arena during Games 1 & 2.

The Panthers will host watch parties for Games 3 and 4 inside Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday, June 13 and Saturday, June 15 with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. for 8:00 p.m. puck drop. Fans can purchase $10 general admission tickets here for with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation for Game 3 presented by Funky Buddha Brewery. Watch party tickets for Game 4 presented by Jameson and Coors Light will go on sale Monday, June 10 at 10 a.m. Admission to the Panthers Game 3 and Game 4 watch party includes free parking and fans can enjoy discounted food and beverages and more.

For more information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/PlayoffCentral.

2024 Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Final single game tickets are on sale now at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Florida Panthers 2024-25 Territory Memberships are available now. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form.