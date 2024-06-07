BLOG: Stanley Cup Final Media Day

12:45 PM: Oliver Ekman-Larsson made the playoffs just twice before joining the Panthers.
Preparing for his first Stanley Cup Final, he’s planning to make the most of the moment.
“Not a lot of playoff games, but a lot of games in the league,” the 14-year NHL veteran said. “A lot of hard work to get to this point – a lot of ups, a lot of downs. At the same time, you kind of have to go through that to appreciate this opportunity and where you’re at in life.”
Like Balinskis, Ekman-Larsson was also asked about Forsling’s epic stick.
He also can’t explain it.
“I wish I knew,” he laughed. “If I did, I’d do the same thing. He’s able to get his stick on the puck every time, it seems. He’s one of those guys that you can’t beat. It’s a really good advantage for us.”
Like Stenlund, Ekman-Larsson has also felt the love in South Florida.
“When I first got here, everybody was super friendly and brought me in right away,” he said. “I don’t think it matters if you’re playing 30 minutes or five minutes, everybody knows they’re valuable to the team and feels the same way. That’s why I love this team. It’s been a blast all year. We’ve worked hard all year, but managed to have fun with it. That’s the key.”
12:50 PM: Kyle Okposo was one of the last players to speak, and he summed up the moment perfectly.
After waiting 17 seasons for a shot at the Stanley Cup, he’s ready to leave it all on the ice.
“I'm too old for those superstitions,” the 36-year-old veteran forward said. “‘Oh my gosh, we can't talk about winning the Cup!' No, that's our goal. Why wouldn't we talk about that? We're four wins away; they're four wins away. It's a ton of fun to be this close. I feel like we're here for a reason because we've done the right things. Yeah, we can talk about it, but then - boom! Once the game starts, once it's time to get ready for the game, then you stay in the moment. You consume the moment; you don't let it consume you. I think that that's extremely important. You have to embrace the moment. The second you start looking around and go, 'Oh my gosh, we're four wins away from winning the Stanley Cup,' that’s when you start doing things you haven't done all year. You have to make sure that you're staying in the moment, but you also understand where you're at and don't let that bog you down."
If that doesn't get you fired up for Game 1, nothing will.