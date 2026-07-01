‘Depth is paramount for success’: Zito recaps busy free agency for Panthers

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Whether they’re hoisting trophies or making trades, there’s never a dull moment with the Florida Panthers.

Even with the vast majority of their core locked up to long-term deals, the Panthers were still very active on the NHL’s opening day of free agency on Wednesday.

Starting with a blockbuster deal to acquire star forward Brady Tkachuk on June 23, the two-time Stanley Cup champions haven’t slowed down since.

“We’re going to do everything we can,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito said of his team’s relentless desire to improve.

But as new players arrive, others leave.

Saying goodbye to a few former champions, Sergei Bobrovsky, Evan Rodrigues, A.J. Greer, Jesper Boqvist and Mackie Samoskevich are among the players now suiting up elsewhere.

“We appreciate everything they’ve done for our organization,” Zito said.

For a full breakdown of the exciting moves pulled off the Panthers in recent days, continue reading below.

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THE MOVE: Panthers acquire rights to defenseman Radko Gudas from the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for the rights to forward A.J. Greer. Panthers later sign Gudas to a six-year contract extension.

BREAKDOWN: The extra days of negotiating paid off for the Panthers. Bringing back a former franchise favorite, Gudas, who’s better known as “The Butcher,” was with the Panthers from 2020-21 to 2022-23, helping the team win the Presidents’ Trophy in 2022 and reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2023. Playing a role in helping the Panthers develop their current culture, the 36-year-old tallied 44 points (7G, 37A) and a plus-47 plus/minus rating in 203 games with Florida. Always a fan of throwing the body, he also racked up 917 hits, which still stands as the third-most hits in franchise history. In 2021-22, Gudas led the NHL with a whopping 355 hits. Since leaving the Panthers during free agency in 2023, Gudas has spent the past three seasons with the Anaheim Ducks, including serving as their captain the past two seasons. This past season, he logged 13 points (2G, 11A) and 164 hits in 56 games. Preparing for his 15th season in the NHL, the Czechian wrecking ball sits atop the league’s leaderboard with 3,135 hits since making his debut in 2013-14. But even though he’s known for his physicality, Gudas has also posted impressive underlying numbers. Over the past six seasons, he’s registered an expected goals for percentage of at least 50% four times, including a career-best mark of 57.11% with the Panthers in 2022-23. With unfinished business on his mind, Gudas will be eager to help the Panthers win their third Stanley Cup as he still searches for his first. A leader on the ice and in the locker room, this is a perfect fit for the Panthers.

ZITO: “For people who’ve had the honor of being around Radko and seen him and the way he interacted with this team and the type of person that he is and the type of person that he was here, you understand that it fits like a glove. It’s nice to have him back. … He might be more valuable to us than to many other teams. ... I think people missed him. They're happy to have their friend back as well as a teammate and warrior."

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THE MOVE: Panthers acquire goaltender Akira Schmid from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for third-round selection in the 2028 NHL Draft

BREAKDOWN: Slated to serve as Florida’s backup during the upcoming season, Schmid posted a 16-10-6 record and two shutouts in 34 games with Vegas in 2025-26. Only just entering his prime at 26 years old, he boasts a 32-28-10 record with an .898 save percentage over 82 career games. Originally taken in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Schmid has also appeared in 10 playoff games in his career, going 4-4-0 with an outstanding .924 save percentage. A restricted free agent, Schmid had already received a qualifying offer with Vegas. With that, a new deal is expected soon.

ZITO: “He’s a younger guy. He’s a guy that can come in and get some tutelage from Robbie (Panthers goaltending coach Robb Tallas) and the Goaltending Department and continue [to improve]. We think he’s got some upside. He’s somebody that we’ve really liked for some time. We’re happy to get him and fit him into the mix.”

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THE MOVE: Panthers acquire goaltender Jacob Markstrom and forward Angus Crookshank from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forwards Evan Rodrigues, Jesper Boqvist and Ben Steeves

BREAKDOWN: With the departure of Sergei Bobrovsky, the Panthers turned to a familiar face to fill their need in net. Originally a second-round pick (31st overall) of the Panthers in the 2008 NHL Draft, Markstrom now returns to where it all began. After being traded to the Vancouver Canucks as part of a deal that brought Roberto Luongo back to Sunrise in 2014, Markstrom went on to become one of the top goaltenders in the NHL. Over his 16 seasons manning the crease, the 36-year-old veteran has gone 264-231-64 with a .907 save percentage. Three times a top-10 finalist for the Vezina Trophy, Markstrom finished second in voting in 2021-22 after going 37-15-9 with a .922 save percentage with the Calgary Flames. Looking to bounce back after posting a .883 save percentage – his worst since 2014-15 – while playing behind a subpar squad in New Jersey last season, the Panthers are confident that their former draft pick can return to his elite form with a change of scenery.

ZITO: “A veteran guy. He’s shown excellence. He’s someone we thought could fit with our team and do his thing. The Goaltender Department is excited and looking forward to getting to work. … He was thrilled. He’d played with several of the players on our team. Lots of touches people-wise with regard to the room. I was probably later in the process until I was able to speak with him. I was fourth or fifth in line. He was pretty up to speed. Very excited to come. Very interested and had lots of questions.”

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THE MOVE: Panthers sign forward Eetu Luostarinen on an eight-year contract extension

BREAKDOWN: It’s always a good day when another Finn gets to plant some roots in South Florida. A key piece of the puzzle for the Panthers during their Stanley Cup wins in 2024 and 2025, Luostarinen was an important player to lock up. Over his six seasons as a Cat, the 27-year-old forward has recorded 161 points (61G, 100A) in 439 games. Some of his greatest contributions, however, have come on the penalty kill. Since 2020-21, Luostarinen ranks first among Florida’s forwards in shorthanded time on ice (947:53), with the Panthers sitting tied for 10th in the NHL in penalty killing (79.9%) in that span. A proven big-game player, he’s logged 34 points (10-24-34) in 73 playoff games. Helping the Panthers win their second straight Stanley Cup, the Siilinjarvi, Finland native notched a career-high with 19 points (5G, 14A) in 23 playoff games in 2025. Making some history during that epic run, Luostarinen set the franchise record for most points in a road playoff game when he recorded four points (1G,3A) during a 6-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 5 of Round 1 on April 30, 2025. If the need arises, he’s also proven he can shift from the wing to center.

ZITO: “That guy earned it. He did everything he needed to do to make himself a better player. He’s such a vital part of our team. On and off the ice, in the room, he’s just a joy to be around. He has so much respect from the management, from the coaches and from the room. Eetu, you look at him and say, ‘That’s a Panther.’”

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MOVE: Panthers sign forward Sandis Vilmanis to a two-year contract extension (commencing 2027-28)

BREAKDOWN: Vilmanis was rewarded for his breakout season with some security. With one year left on his entry-level contract, the 22-year-old forward will now spend at least the next three seasons in South Florida. Making his NHL debut this past season, the former 2022 fifth-round pick (157th overall) produced five points (3G, 2A) in 19 games with the Panthers. He also appeared in 48 contests in the AHL with the Charlotte Checkers, ranking third on the team with 38 points (17G, 21A). On the international stage, Vilmanis took his game to another level. After suiting up for Latvia at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games Milano Cortina, he went on to lead all Latvian skaters with 11 points (4G, 7A) in eight games at the 2026 IIHF World Championship. Just dipping his toes into the waters of the NHL, Vilmanis should have plenty of opportunity to grow and get even better with the Panthers throughout the duration of his new contract.

ZITO: “He’s a young guy who came up and got his break in the NHL in a tough environment this year and flourished. Then he went on to the World Championships and did very well there. It’s exciting to see it happen. Big challenges ahead for Sandis, but he’s somebody that -- and kudos to our amateur [scouting] staff -- we really look forward to seeing what he can do.”

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MOVE: Panthers sign forward Cole Schwindt to a two-year contract extension

BREAKDOWN: Initially traded by the Panthers to the Calgary Flames as part of the package that brought Matthew Tkachuk to Sunrise in 2022, Schwindt, a third-round pick (81st overall) in 2019, returned to his original team this past season after being claimed off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights in October. Despite being limited to just 29 games due to injuries, the 25-year-old played some of the best hockey of his career, finishing with seven points (5G, 2A) and winning 44.2% of his faceoffs. With great size and reach at 6-foot-3, Schwindt will now get a chance to continue to build on what has already been a promising second stint in South Florida.

ZITO: “He’s had unfortunate injuries. He’s a really hard-working guy. You don’t know who the next guy to get a chance is. He’s working his tail off and trying to be as ready as he can for what’s up next. He can create it himself, and some things might happen via injuries to other people. Depth is paramount for success. It’s important to get more of these reasonably priced guys locked up."

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MOVE: Panthers sign defenseman Alexander Petrovic to a two-year contract

BREAKDOWN: Just like Jacob Markstrom, the Panthers welcomed back another one of their former players after a long time away. A second-round pick (36th overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft, Petrovic spent seven seasons with the Panthers before being traded to the Edmonton Oilers in 2018. After that, the 34-year-old defenseman spent just nine games in the NHL before finding new life with the Dallas Stars. Suiting up in 24 combined playoff games in 2024 and 2025, Petrovic appeared in 54 regular-season games -- his most since 2017-18 -- with Dallas this past season, recording 10 points (2G, 8A) while averaging 15:21 of ice time per tilt. Proving that patience is key, Petrovic will now have a chance to help bolster Florida’s depth on defense. A full-circle signing, Aleksander Barkov and Aaron Ekblad are the only two of Petrovic’s former teammates that are still with the Panthers from the last time he took the ice for the home team in Sunrise.

Note: During his press conference, Zito also announced that the Panthers have signed forward Lars Eller and defenseman Donovan Sebrango to one-year deals.

Since then, they've also signed forwards John Beecher, Sam Lafferty and Bokondji Imama, and defenseman Tobias Bjornfot.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for updates.