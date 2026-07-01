Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Eetu Luostarinen on Eight-Year Contract Extension

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to an eight-year extension with forward Eetu Luostarinen commencing with the 2027-28 season.

“A key piece of our two Stanley Cups, I am thrilled that Eetu will continue his career with the Panthers,” said Zito. “A consummate professional who is committed to being a difference maker at both ends of the ice, his work at even strength and on the penalty kill is critical to our team success in South Florida.

Luostarinen, 27, skated in 73 games with Florida in 2025-26 compiling 33 points (11-22-33), the second-most points in one season in his career, and led all Florida forwards with 139:53 total shorthanded time on ice and 57 blocked shots. He averaged a career high 16:34 time on ice per game and ranked fifth on Florida with 121 hits.

The 6-foot-3, 191-pound native of Siilinjarvi, Finland has skated in 447 career NHL games between the Panthers (2020-21 to 2025-26) and Carolina Hurricanes (2019-20), logging 162 points (61-101-162) and a plus-24 rating. Since 2020-21 he leads all Florida forwards in shorthanded time on ice (947:53) and ranks third on the team in penalties drawn in that span (101), leading the Panthers with a plus-36 net penalty rating.

In the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Luostarinen has produced 34 points (10-24-34) in 73 games with the Panthers. He recorded eight points (2-6-8) over 24 games in the 2023-24 postseason helping Florida capture its first Stanley Cup, then set career highs with five goals, 14 assists and 19 points in 23 games in Florida’s 2024-25 Stanley Cup run. He holds the franchise record for most points in a playoff road game, registering four (1-3-4) in Round 1, Game 5 on April 30, 2025 at Tampa Bay.

On the international stage, Luostarinen earned a bronze medal representing his home country at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 where he notched four assists over six games. He also won a gold medal with Finland at the 2019 IIHF World Championship and competed for Finland in the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off.

Outside of his career in North America, Luostarinen spent parts of four seasons (2016-17 to 2018-19, 2020-21) in Finland with KalPa (Liiga). He appeared in 158 games, collecting 78 points (29-49-78). Luostarinen won the Spengler Cup with KalPa in 2018.

Luostarinen was originally selected by Carolina in the second round (42nd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft and acquired by Florida on February 24, 2020.

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