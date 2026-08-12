Inside look at Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers won't have to wait long this season to be reminded of what they missed out on when they failed to qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

The Panthers will watch the Carolina Hurricanes raise their 2026 Stanley Cup banner before the teams open the season at Lenovo Center on Sept. 29 (5 p.m. ET; ESPN). Florida started the past two seasons by raising its own Stanley Cup banners and made three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final before fatigue and a rash of injuries caught up to them last season.

Healthy and reinforced by a host of offseason additions, including acquiring forward Brady Tkachuk in a trade with the Ottawa Senators to unite him with older brother Matthew, the Panthers are determined to reclaim their spot as the NHL's top team. They'll begin that quest by facing the Hurricanes.

"They're the champs," Panthers general manager Bill Zito said. "For us, it's going to be hard starting against the best. You've got to play them anyway. You might as well (in the opener). Let's go.

"But they're the team to beat and I think we're just excited to have a chance."