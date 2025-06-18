Panthers' Stanley Cup handoff goes from Barkov to Schmidt

SUNRISE, Fla. – Nate Schmidt knew what was coming and Aleksander Barkov didn’t have to say a word.
“He just looked at me,” Schmidt said. “Then he gave me the 'cap’ death stare. You don’t turn those eyes away.”
He didn’t and just like that, the Florida Panthers captain was handing him the Stanley Cup first after getting if from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.
“It was the best lap of hockey I’ve ever had in my life,” the veteran defenseman said. “I can’t believe that we are here. I’m just so proud of this group and so happy to be here.”
Schmidt was the first of many Panthers who were holding the Stanley Cup for the first time. After he had his turn with it he gave it to Seth Jones, another longtime NHL defenseman. It then went to Tomas Nosek, Vitek Vanecek, A.J. Greer, Jesper Boqvist, Mackie Samoskevich, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna and third-string goalie Evan Cormier.
“There are a lot of guys who play a ton of minutes, that have done it, that are the heartbeat of the team,” Schmidt, 33, said. “And for them to give it to us where, you know, captain, gives it to me and Nosek and ‘Jonesy’ and all down the line, it’s such a selfless act.
“Honestly, it's really impressive.”