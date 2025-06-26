Checking in on Panthers’ 2024 Draft Class

A first year to look back on.

Learning more about their most recent draftees, the Florida Panthers saw their 2024 class make an impact for both their clubs and international teams.

As they get ready to add to their prospect pool at the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27-28 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, here’s a quick look back at what Florida’s 2024 class performed last season.

Linus Eriksson (2nd round, 58th overall)

Position: F

2024-25 Team: Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan) / Timrå IK (SHL)

The first player the Panthers took off the board in the 2024 NHL Draft, Eriksson split time between HockeyAllsvenskan and the SHL.

Logging 18 games for Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-tier league in Sweden, Eriksson accumulated four points (goal, three assists) and a +4 plus/minus rating.

Also playing 18 games for Timrå IK in the SHL, the nation’s top league, the Swedish center posted two points (goal, assist) and 29 penalty minutes.

Skating for Sweden in the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, Eriksson found the back of the net twice in seven games.

Looking ahead to 2025-26, Eriksson is looking to spend even more time with Timrå IK.