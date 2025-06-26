Checking in on Panthers’ 2024 Draft Class

2025NHLDraft_DraftCheckIn_WEB_16x9
By Rob Darragh
FloridaPanthers.com

A first year to look back on.

Learning more about their most recent draftees, the Florida Panthers saw their 2024 class make an impact for both their clubs and international teams.

As they get ready to add to their prospect pool at the 2025 NHL Draft on June 27-28 at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, here’s a quick look back at what Florida’s 2024 class performed last season.

Linus Eriksson (2nd round, 58th overall)

Position: F

2024-25 Team: Djurgårdens IF (HockeyAllsvenskan) / Timrå IK (SHL)

The first player the Panthers took off the board in the 2024 NHL Draft, Eriksson split time between HockeyAllsvenskan and the SHL.

Logging 18 games for Djurgårdens IF in HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-tier league in Sweden, Eriksson accumulated four points (goal, three assists) and a +4 plus/minus rating.

Also playing 18 games for Timrå IK in the SHL, the nation’s top league, the Swedish center posted two points (goal, assist) and 29 penalty minutes.

Skating for Sweden in the IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, Eriksson found the back of the net twice in seven games.

Looking ahead to 2025-26, Eriksson is looking to spend even more time with Timrå IK.

Matvei Shuravin (3rd round, 97th overall)

Position: D

2024-25 Team: Krasnaya Armiya Moskva (MHL)

It was a breakout season for the Russian defenseman.

Setting career-bests across the board, Shuravin recorded new highs in goals (4), assists (20), points (24) and plus/minus rating (+26) in 38 games with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva in the MHL, which is the second-best league in Russia.

Appearing in six playoff games, Shuravin dished out one assist and was a +3.

Getting on a roll in the second, Shuravin’s best stretch of the season came from Dec. 2, 2024 through March 19, 2025 when he recorded at least one point in seven of nine games.

Shuravin is expected to suit up again for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva again in 2025-26.

Simon Zether (4th round, 129th overall)

Position: F

2024-25 Team: Västerås IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

The two-way center spent the majority of 2024-25 with Västerås IK in HockeyAllsvenskan, but did log three games in the SHL with Rögle BK.

In 25 games with Västerås IK, Zether notched 12 points (four goals, eight assists).

Also seeing time with Sweden’s U20 International-Jr team, the 19-year-old Swede collected two points (goal, assist) in eight games.

Blessed with a big frame at 6-foot-3, Zether will look to spend more time in the SHL in 2025-26.

Stepan Gorbunov (6th round, 169th overall)

Position: F

2024-25 Team: Chelmet Chelyabinsk (VHL) / Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk (MHL)

Gorbunov showcased his skills in two of Russia’s premier leagues (VHL and MHL).

In the VHL, Russia’s junior league, the 18-year-old center tallied 25 points (11 goals, 14 assists) in 48 games.

Also playing in nine MHL games, Gorbunov was over a point-per-game player, logging 13 points (six goals, seven assists).

Not turning 19 until August, Gorbunov will likely continue to develop in both the VHL and MHL in 2025-26.

Hunter St. Martin (6th round, 193rd overall)

Position: F

2024-25 Team: Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

What a year it was for the 20-year-old forward.

Lighting the lamp almost at will, St. Martin set a career-high with 39 goals, the second-most on Medicine Hat this season.

Capping off the season with a WHL Championship, St. Martin registered 17 points (seven goals, ten assists) in 18 playoff games.

Catching fire in November, the silky-smooth sniper scored nine goals over a sizzling five-game stretch from Nov. 1-9.

The Edmonton native signed a three-year entry-level contract with the Panthers in October.

Denis Gabdrakhmanov (7th round, 201st overall)

Position: G

2024-25 Team: Rubin Tyumen (VHL) / Tyumenski Legion (MHL)

The Russian goaltender was kicking between the pipes in both the VHL and MHL.

Starting the season with the Tyumenski Legion in the MHL, Gabdrakhmanov owned a .930 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average in 26 games.

Closing out in the VHL, the 20-year-old posted a .940 save percentage and 1.49 goals against-average in five games, before going on to log a .942 save percentage and 1.57 goals against-average in four postseason games.

Likely spending more time in the VHL and MHL in 2025-26, Gabdrakhmanov could end up getting a taste of the KHL sooner rather than later if he keeps up this level of play.

Related Content

Checking in on Panthers’ 2023 Draft Class

News Feed

Florida Panthers Acquire Goaltender Daniil Tarasov

Checking in on Panthers’ 2023 Draft Class

Florida Panthers Announce 2025-26 Preseason Schedule

Panthers bring Stanley Cup to FIFA Club World Cup match

Live blog: Panthers Stanley Cup championship parade

Bennett shows off Conn Smythe Trophy for fans at parade

Tennis legend Navratilova parties with Panthers once again after second straight Cup

Bennett visits local animal shelter with Conn Smythe Trophy

Cup celebration ‘is not stopping anytime soon’ for the Panthers

BY THE NUMBERS: Key stats for the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final

Panthers celebrate Stanley Cup win with Fort Lauderdale firefighters

‘Best feeling ever’: Panthers react to lifting the Stanley Cup

Territory Talk: Panthers are back-to-back Stanley Cup champions (Ep. 361)

Florida Panthers to Host Championship Celebration on Sunday, June 22 at 12 p.m. (ET)

Jones grateful for Stanley Cup win with Panthers after ‘a lot of ups and downs’

Bobrovsky shines in playoffs again, completes Stanley Cup repeat with Panthers

Bobrovsky shines in playoffs again, completes Stanley Cup repeat with Panthers

Panthers poised to extend Stanley Cup title run into dynasty