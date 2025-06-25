Checking in on Panthers’ 2023 Draft Class

Sawchyn headlines small but intriguing class of 2023

By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

Two years later, the class of 2023 is starting to blossom for the Florida Panthers.

While some players are wrapping up their junior careers and preparing to make a big leap, others have already gotten a taste of life in the pros overseas.

With the 2025 NHL Draft set to take place on Friday and Saturday, here’s a quick look at how the team’s five-player class of prospects from 2023 fared this season.

Gracyn Sawchyn (2nd round, 63rd overall)

Position: F

2024-25 Team: Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Sawchyn went from making strides to taking a giant leap.

Named to the WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team, the 20-year-old forward reached career-highs in goals (30), assists (48) and points (78) in 54 games this season.

He also finished tied for seventh in the WHL with seven game-winning goals.

Playing a key role in helping Edmonton reach the WHL Playoffs, Sawchyn shined despite the Oil Kings being eliminated by the Prince Albert Raiders in Round 1. With the series going the distance, he logged eight points (two goals, six assists) in the seven-game showdown.

On Nov. 6, 2024, Sawchyn signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Panthers.

Albert Wikman (4th round, 127th overall)

Position: D

2024-25 Team: Södertälje SK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

After spending most of last year in Sweden’s U20 league, Wikman moved up the ladder and joined Södertälje SK in HockeyAllsvenskan, the country’s second-best league, this season.

Ranking sixth among the team’s defensemen in scoring, the 20-year-old recorded eight points (five goals, three assists) in 47 games.

Getting some good experience under his belt against stiffer competition, Wikman saw more than 15 minutes of ice time in 30 games.

Poised to make the leap to the professional ranks, Wikman will try to earn consistent playing time with Färjestad BK in the SHL in 2025-26.

Olof Glifford (5th round, 159th overall)

Position: G

2024-25 Team: HV71 J20 (U20 Nationell) / HF71 (SHL)

Glifford was thrown into the deep end and didn’t look out of place this season.

Going back and forth between the U20 league and Sweden’s top circuit, the SHL, the 20-year-old goaltender stood tall and held down the fort on some less-than-stellar squads.

Getting his first taste of life in the pros, Glifford posted a 6-7-0 record with a 2.67 goals-against average and a .895 save percentage in 13 appearances with HV71 in the SHL.

Getting off to a hot start, Glifford posted strong numbers in November and December in the SHL, going 6-0-1 while surrendering two or fewer goals in five of his seven appearances.

He also became the fourth junior goalie since 2006 to win their first three SHL starts.

This upcoming season, Glifford should see time in both the SHL and HockeyAllsvenskan.

Luke Coughlin (6th round, 191st overall)

Position: D

2024-25 Team: Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

Wearing an “A” on his sweater, Coughlin showed leadership and growth this season.

Manning the blue line in 54 games for Rimouski, the 20-year-old finished third among the team’s defensemen in scoring with 24 points (four goals, 20 assists). Helping Océanic reach the QMJHL Final, he also notched one goal and two assists in nine playoff games.

Showing promise on the offensive side of the puck, Coughlin had two separate point streaks of at least four games, including a five-game stretch from Sept. 28-Oct. 11.

Leaving the QMHL, Coughlin is committed to play at University of Maine in 2025-26.

Stepan Zvyagin (7th round, 198th overall)

Position: F

2024-25 Team: Kunlun Red Star (KHL), Dinamo- Molodechno (Belarus)

After playing for four teams last year, Zvyagin got to narrow his focus this season.

Appearing in 47 games between Belarus and the KHL, the 21-year-old forward registered 13 points (six goals, seven assists).

Ending the season in the KHL, the top league in Russia, Zvyagin, like most young players in that circuit, played a bottom-six role with Kunlun. Despite rarely seeing more than 10 minutes of ice time, he managed to net a pair of goals over his final 12 games to close out the campaign.

Continuing to cut his teeth in the pro game, Zvyagin is expected to see more action in the KHL in 2024-25 as a member of Dinamo Minsk.

To follow along during this weekend’s draft, visit FloridaPanthers.com/DraftCentral.

