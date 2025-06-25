Checking in on Panthers’ 2023 Draft Class

Two years later, the class of 2023 is starting to blossom for the Florida Panthers.

While some players are wrapping up their junior careers and preparing to make a big leap, others have already gotten a taste of life in the pros overseas.

With the 2025 NHL Draft set to take place on Friday and Saturday, here’s a quick look at how the team’s five-player class of prospects from 2023 fared this season.

Gracyn Sawchyn (2nd round, 63rd overall)

Position: F

2024-25 Team: Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Sawchyn went from making strides to taking a giant leap.

Named to the WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team, the 20-year-old forward reached career-highs in goals (30), assists (48) and points (78) in 54 games this season.

He also finished tied for seventh in the WHL with seven game-winning goals.