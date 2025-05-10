Marchand's OT goal lifts Panthers past Maple Leafs in Game 3

Marchand took a short pass from Dmitry Kulikov above the right circle, skated over to the top of the left circle, and scored with a wrist shot that deflected in off Morgan Rielly in front.

Florida now trails 2-1 in the best-of-7 series. Game 4 will be here on Sunday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist, Aleksander Barkov scored, and Evan Rodrigues had two assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves.

John Tavares scored twice, Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, and Mitch Marner and William Nylander each had two assists for the Maple Leafs, who are the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic. Joseph Woll made 32 saves.

Knies gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead 23 seconds into the game, scoring into an open net in front after Auston Matthews' deflection of Marner's point shot hit off the crossbar.

It was the fastest goal to start a playoff game in Toronto's history since 1962.

Tavares made it 2-0 at 5:57. Skating in on a 3-on-2 rush, he took a pass from Max Pacioretty at the right post and skated around the net before stuffing a wraparound past the lunging glove of Bobrovsky.

Barkov cut it to 2-1 at 7:38. Following a turnover by the Maple Leafs in their own zone, Barkov took a pass from Reinhart, cut toward the net and had his centering pass deflect in off the stick of Rielly.

Tavares responded with a power-play goal to push it to 3-1 at 2:52 of the second period. His redirection of Marner's point shot deflected in off Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling.

Reinhart got the Panthers to within 3-2 at 4:13 when he jammed a loose puck past the glove of Woll and Brandon Carlo, who was laying in the crease.

Carter Verhaeghe tied it 3-3 at 5:17. Sam Bennett skated in on a 2-on-1, waited out a sliding Oliver Ekman-Larsson and sent a cross-slot pass to Verhaeghe for a tap-in.

Jonah Gadjovich gave Florida its first lead of the night, 4-3, at 15:07. Tomas Nosek skated the puck through the neutral zone, cut toward the middle, and had his shot deflect off Gadjovich's leg before going under Woll's blocker.

Rielly tied it 4-4 at 10:56 of the third period. His shot from the right boards was stopped by the blocker of Bobrovsky, but the rebound deflected into the net off the leg of Seth Jones.